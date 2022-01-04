Invoxia prepares a canine collar capable of monitoring vital signs

The possibility of establishing a connection with other devices and also with the internet, generated a fundamental change in the equipment and accessories we use. A clear example is in smartwatches capable of monitoring our physical activity and vital signs. The same can be found even for our pets, with collars that incorporate GPS. In that sense, there is a product that will be released soon with a very interesting approach: the new canine collar from Invoxia.

Invoxia is a company that has marketed collars for dogs capable of tracking them through GPS. Now, they arrive with this new product capable of monitoring not only your location, but your activity and vital signs.

The Invoxia canine collar, more than just a pet tracker

The so-called trackers for pets are nothing more than collars or accessories that incorporate GPS location capabilities. These collars are very popular because they offer the possibility of always keeping a watchful eye on our pets. In addition, we can know where they are at all times, preventing them from getting lost. However, the new canine collar from Invoxia brings a different approach on the technical side to make the functions you want to incorporate a reality.

In this way, in addition to GPS to know your location, the Invoxia canine collar incorporates miniature radar sensors. The idea of ​​using radar is to avoid interference problems that the dog’s coat can generate. In this sense, radio signals are sent when movement is detected and the AI ​​does the rest based on the data with which it was trained. In this way, it is possible to know not only when your dog runs, lies down or sits, but also its vital signs.

As in a smartwatch, the new Invoxia collar is capable of giving us data about the animal’s heart rate and other vital signs. This is very useful for pets that have just come out of a surgical process or are starting a new medication. Additionally, having information about your vital signs available in real time will allow us to detect health problems in time.

Invoxia expects to release this necklace by the summer of 2022, with an estimated price of $ 99. However, the GPS tracking functions will be subject to a subscription of $ 12.99 per month.