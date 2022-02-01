Invisible labels that are machine readable

QR codes are increasingly present around us. Under a similar dynamic, other variants —such as Spotify codes— aim at the same purpose, depending on the mobile camera or other compatible device for scanning.

In order to classify objects and integrate relevant information, a team of MIT scientists developed an invisible labeling system, which allows these codes to be printed on objects, being readable only by a special machine.

Develop technology to create invisible scannable labels

Faced with the deployment of QR codes, the scientist Mustafa Doga Dogan wondered if engineers could develop something similar, but with a focus on physical objects rather than the digital world. “In that way, we could inform ourselves faster and more reliably while walking in a store, museum or library”, the scientist told MIT.

Initially, the idea was a bit abstract for Dogan, who was then a 4th-year doctoral student in MIT’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. This initiative was grounded to something more concrete during the latter part of 2020, when he heard about a new smartphone model with a camera that uses the infrared range of the electromagnetic spectrum to capture details that the naked human eye cannot perceive. Infrared light also has a unique ability to see through certain materials that are opaque to visible light. It occurred to Dogan that this feature, in particular, might be useful.

InfraredTags, as this development was called, relies on an external injection of UV light. For this reason, it is necessary to have a device that provides adequate lighting. However, the scientists behind this project say they aspire to make this technology compatible with everyday mobile phones.

In the future, if labels like these become widespread, people could use their cell phones to turn lights on and off, control the volume of a speaker, or adjust the temperature on a thermostat. Dogan and his colleagues are studying the possibility of adding IR cameras to augmented reality headsets in order to enrich these experiences.

The technical details of this development can be reviewed in the following article. If you want to see this invention in action, its creative team shared a video demonstration.