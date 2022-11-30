Invisible Body: Malware uses TikTok filter to steal credit cards and cryptocurrencies

Several TikTok challenges have resulted in tragedies such as the “Kia Challenge” and now an app filter is being used to lure victims to malware that steals Discord accounts. This is the “Invisible Body” filter, which has already accumulated more than 25 million views with the #invisiblefilter tag on TikTok.

The Invisible Body filter removes the person from the video by recognizing their skin, in this way, the challenge that went viral encourages users to be partially naked when recording to disappear from the image, leaving only a blurred area in place of their body. However, the security company Checkmarx identified that TikTok users @learncyber and @kodibtc are promoting an application that promises to remove the filter from publications, which is false.

Upon tapping the link to download the app, users are redirected to a Discord server that contains links to various videos of naked people, which the authors say were results after removing TikTok’s Invisible Body filter. When users join the server, a bot sends them a message asking them to open a server of their own and bookmark a GitHub repository that has been favorited 103 times and has 17 copies, and has even trended on the portal.