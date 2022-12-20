Investors inhibited by the recession can turn to the capital cycle

As the world braces for a seemingly inevitable recession, commodities have taken a hit. Oil, copper and iron ore prices are all down sharply from their early-year highs. Not surprising, as demand for commodities tends to rise and fall with activity. But another factor is the capital cycle: the amount of investment that goes into or out of an industry. Given the severe lack of money that has flowed into conventional energy and commodities in recent years, commodities may offer positive returns even as the economy shrinks.

Despite the energy crisis triggered by the invasion of Ukraine, many investors fear that demand for hydrocarbons will fade in the coming years. BP says that for governments to meet their commitments to reduce net carbon emissions to zero by 2050, the share of fossil fuels in final energy consumption must fall to 20%, from the current level of 65%. The prospect of such a drastic decline makes energy companies reluctant to invest in large-scale projects with a return of several decades.

Canadian scientist Vaclav Smil, author of How the World Really Works (How the World Really Works) rejects the idea that the planet is about to abandon fossil fuels. Hydrocarbons are not only used for transportation and heating, but are an essential input in the production of what he calls the “four pillars of civilization”: steel, concrete, plastics, and ammonia (for fertilizers). It is unlikely, he says, that these industries will eliminate their dependence on fossil fuels in the coming decades, especially in low-income countries with huge infrastructure needs. “We don’t yet know most of the details of this coming transition,” he writes, “but one thing is certain: it will not (cannot) be a sudden abandonment of fossil carbon, or even its rapid disappearance, but rather its gradual disappearance.

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at natural resource investment firm Goehring and Rozencwajg, points out that renewables have huge up-front costs, consuming large amounts of energy and conventional raw materials. Building and installing a 1.5-megawatt GE wind turbine, he says, uses 190 tons of steel, 600 tons of concrete and 9 tons of copper. Renewable sources, such as wind and solar, take several years to pay off the energy used in their construction. Therefore, the green transition will boost, in the medium term, the demand for hydrocarbons.

But investors don’t have to spend too much time obsessing over future demand. The capital cycle approach recommends that you direct your attention to the current supply. Here the picture is much clearer. Capital spending by energy and mining companies has fallen since the investment boom peaked in the middle of the last decade.

Conventional oil production has not risen since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. Instead, growth in demand for black gold has been largely met by increased production of shale in the US But shale resources are being depleted much faster than conventional deposits, and production is not being replaced. The number of active oil rigs in the US is only 40% of its 2014 peak. In the past year, rising oil demand has been met by US wells drilled before the pandemic and drawing on the Reserve Government Petroleum Strategy. Both extra supply sources are nearly depleted.

Spending by big oil companies to find and drill new wells has increased in the past year. But it is well below historical levels. The capex of the European oil majors has fallen from more than twice the depreciation in the mid-2010s to less than one, according to Bernstein. In 2013, Chevron’s capex was $38 billion. Last year it was 8,000 million.

Even if oil companies overcome their aversion to new investment, severe equipment and labor shortages mean the supply situation won’t improve anytime soon. Halliburton, the oilfield services giant, has cut its spending on property, plant and equipment by two-thirds since 2013. Exploration for new deepwater fields won’t pick up anytime soon, either. After suffering huge losses, the US offshore rig industry has concentrated, leading to a reduction in the number of floating available, that is, platforms that do not rest on the ocean floor.

A similar picture is playing out in the mining industry, whose capex boom also ended about eight years ago. My former colleague Lucas White, who heads resource strategy at investment firm GMO, estimates that the capex of commodity producers is down 65% in real terms since 2014. Given the 10-year timeframe for new mines, lack of investment will restrict supply for at least the next decade.

Copper is one of the key materials needed to move the world off of hydrocarbons. It is used in electric vehicles, in producing renewables, and in electrical networks. According to S&P Global, the energy transition could double the demand for copper by 2035. That implies that the annual supply will have to grow by 5% a year, twice as much as in 2000-20. But the current supply is barely enough to meet the current demand. And once again, the miners are not investing enough. Freeport-McMoRan, one of the largest copper producers, cut capex from $7.2bn in 2014 to $2.1bn in 2021.

Commodity prices plunged at the start of the 2008 recession. But Rozencwajg argues that the energy and mining sectors are better off now. His situation is more comparable to that of the late 1920s, a time when investment in raw materials dwindled as capital flowed into new technologies such as electricity, automobiles, and radio. Cash-strapped, oil and mining stocks returned positively in 1929-37, while Wall Street fell by half. Even if the world economy were to crash again, the capital cycle could allow commodity producers to earn positive returns.