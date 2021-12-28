Investing in metaverse: the future of cryptocurrencies [Vídeo]

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The concept of metaverse is gaining popularity in recent months and Facebook – whose parent company is now precisely called Meta – is not the only social network that is directing its future towards it. But not only will the metaverse reach the universe of social networks, because if you are a follower of cryptocurrencies, you should know that the metaverse will also affect digital currencies.

But what exactly is a metaverse and what does it have to do with cryptocurrencies? This is what we are going to see in today’s video:

Basically, a metaverse is a virtual world where users from all over the world can meet and interact. It is not a new concept, as it has been tirelessly explored by all kinds of science fiction works: Matrix, Ready Player One, etc … However, current technological advances have made the metaverse no longer a fictional concept.

Virtual reality, augmented reality, higher bandwidth, blockchain and its associated technologies, etc., have made the first metaverses worthy of the name (there have been previous attempts, such as the Second Life platform) have begun to appear. And curiously, the most famous have their own cryptocurrency, which are technically known as utility tokens.

This is the case of Decentraland, with its MANA currency, or The Sandbox, with SAND. Both platforms are metaverses in which there is a type of currency with a utility within the game (the aforementioned currencies) that are used to buy objects, virtual plots of land that even function as NFTs, etc. The concept of currency within a virtual community is not new. Many massively multiplayer games have currencies that players can obtain and use to purchase in-game items or services.

The twist with these metaverses is that the coins they use have a real monetary value. And indeed, utility tokens like MANA or SAND have risen in price considerably, drawing more attention to metaverses.

Whether metaverses are here to stay or a fad remains to be seen, but for now, crypto fans seem to have found a new niche to thrive in.

.