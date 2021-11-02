Into the Pit Review: Roguelite’s retro charm on Game Pass

At first sight Into the Pit looks like a nineties game catapulted into 2021. For those who grew up in that videogame period, more than id Software’s Doom, the production of Nullpointer Games seems to remember Hexen / Heretic, two series signed by the Raven Software that most current players know for being one of the team responsible for the franchise Call of Duty. In the early nineties, the Wisconsin software house did something else and gave us a series of unmissable goodies: Black Crypt (1992), published for Amiga by Electronic Arts, was a brilliant role-playing game inspired by the Eye of series. Beholder of SSI; Hexen: Beyond Heretic (1995), in addition to using a modified version of the Doom graphics engine (it was published by id Software itself!), Was an innovative FPS with a fantasy setting.

The sources of inspiration

It was Raven Software’s first-person shooter that introduced a series of contaminations from the world of role-playing games: different character classes were added (warrior, wizard and cleric) with which to complete the single player campaign, as well as a series of innovative features for those times (such as the inventory that allowed you to use items to heal or to become stronger ) and unique weapons to fight with.

The same Raven Software a year earlier had published Heretic (1994), another first person shooter that took advantage of the 3D engine created by Carmack that stood out for a medieval fantasy setting and, above all, for the possibility of using potions and magical items who could turn enemies into chickens. The first moments of play with Into the Pit reminded us of the atmosphere of those legendary games and even more recent titles (the Ziggurat series, for example). The one created by Nullpointer Games is a title with a retro taste and a Lovecraftian setting capable of interestingly mixing the structure of a first-person shooter with that of one of the most popular genres in the last period: the roguelike / roguelite. And it does so with a style all its own and proposing a series of innovative ideas and adrenaline-pumping battles against demonic creatures.

The plot

The plot is nothing special: in the role of a mystic we will find ourselves visiting a cursed village in search of Luridia (our cousin) who has mysteriously disappeared. What had the girl discovered? What is this peaceful village hiding? We will be the only ones to be able to provide answers to these questions and, above all, to defeat this curse with our powers. After the appearance of a mysterious demonic portal, in fact, the villagers disappeared one by one and the few survivors have barricaded themselves in their homes.

The streets are deserted and, knocking on some doors, it turns out that the whole population has been lured into a demonic hole by a mysterious figure: a powerful wizard. At first we will not find anyone willing to help us, apart from the guardian (“Ritual Keeper”) who lives right near the entrance to the pit: with his permission we can finally enter the depths.

The village is the heart of the game, the place where you return after each a mission to enhance their magical abilities. By saving the inhabitants we will have access to the resources / shops that will make our raids in the underworld less problematic. To enter the underworld it is necessary to place the runes on the altar of the seal to obtain a key (in some cases you need two) that transports us to the underworld of Into the Pit. Nullpointer Games has prepared one fifteen undergrounds (plus one final) and each dungeon is different: the demonic creatures / monstrosities that populate it change and to survive it is necessary to choose the most suitable spells.

Which spell to choose

At the beginning of each run you must select a spell (they are proposed randomly) for each hand: between attack and defense spells the possible combinations and upgrades are many and the variety is more than satisfactory. After a few hours of play, the desire to experiment runs out and we tend to select an attack from afar (among those available we recommend “The Nebula”) and a devastating one from close (“Shotgun”): medium range spells are also available. The structure of the dungeons is always the same: each dungeon is made up of four other distinct levels (called “depth”) and an arena complete with a final guardian to defeat.

There are four doors to choose from and four altars to activate that will allow you to access the next depth. The pace of play is clearly sustained, the fights are frenetic and the player is rewarded adequately after each winning run with runes that he can use to upgrade his powers / perk, improve health or deal more damage and so on. Each dungeon, theoretically, is different and features enemies and bosses at the end of the level that should be faced using different attacks and strategies. Despite some graphic differentiation, there is not much variety in the attacks of enemy creatures: the same thing is true for the guardians at the end of the stage, who all move according to a precise pattern (including the final boss of the game).

In fact, when they drop to 50% of their health they use shields and summon other creatures: at this point, for the player it is only a matter of stamina and firing at will. The real problem with Into the Pit is that after a few hours of play you have seen everything you had to see: experience, in short, tends to resemble each other a little too much. And most importantly, it is very difficult to die in the game, a detail that will make roguelike / roguelite fans turn up their noses.

Instead of making the player pay for every mistake, Into the Pit forgives him with an affectionate caress, also due to a slightly too permissive game design (a checkpoint between the levels allows you to save all the accumulated resources). The adventure lasts about ten hours and after saving half of the villagers (in total there are 45) you will have unlocked more or less everything you need, while to get the key to access the final dungeon you must have freed at least 30 villagers.

To see the production of Nullpointer Games has a certain charm, thanks to a graphic style that manages to convey that dark atmosphere of a Lovecraftian tale. Into the Pit has a captivating artistic personality and it’s hard to resist its vintage beauty: the game is currently available on the Xbox Game Pass service and on Steam (priced at $ 14.99). We tried it on the Xbox Series S and from a technical point of view there is nothing to complain: frenetic and fast at the right point and perfectly enjoyable with the controller. Finally, we point out that the game is available for now in English, without any localization in Italian.