Interview with Jon von Tetzchner, CEO of Vivaldi, co-founder of Opera

jon von tetzchner, the CEO of Vivaldi Technologies, the company that develops the Vivaldi web browser, is a legend in the web browser industry. He co-founded Opera and was the company’s CEO until he stepped down in 2010, continuing as an advisor until 2011.

I had the opportunity to speak with him during the MWC in Barcelona, ​​where we talked about various topics, such as the departure of Opera, the creation of Vivaldi, privacy and the future of artificial intelligence.

Opera’s departure

Two years after leaving Opera, Vivaldi started.

It was really when Opera abandoned Presto and overall design, that the need for Vivaldi became visible. But at first I had not considered making another browser […] We saw that users were very unhappy with the decisions that had been made at Opera, so we decided to build another web browser company.

Vivaldi is a very different company from Opera. It has no outside investors, and has a very different approach to privacy. “We don’t think we should collect user data,” he said. “What you do in the browser is your business, not ours.”

privacy above all

When asked about privacy in his time at Opera, he says that during his time at Opera they did focus on privacy, but he can’t vouch for what’s happening now.

To protect users’ privacy, Vivaldi has a built-in tracker blocker and ad blocker. “We are not collecting your data, neither in the cloud nor on the computer,” Jon said.

Vivaldi also has a lot of useful features for users, including a way to take notes in the browser and a way to group tabs. «We are making a browser for our friends«.

Vivaldi inside the car

Another area where Vivaldi is expanding is in the car market. The company has created versions of its browser for various car models, including the Polestar 2 and Mercedes Benz E Class, as well as cars from the VW group, starting with Audi on some models from July this year, and more models from Porsche, Volkswagen and Skoda later..

The auto industry doesn’t always move very quickly, but we’re talking to a lot more automakers and we know they’re going to launch models with our browser.

About Artificial Intelligence

As for the future of artificial intelligence, Jon has some concerns about how this technology is being used. He doesn’t think it can be used in a web browser to answer user questions, it’s too early for that. There are thousands of examples that we can find where the AI ​​lies when answering a question from a user, it is a fact.

Regarding young people and AI, his concern is that students want to use AI to do their homework.

It can help them finish difficult tasks, but it’s like asking a friend to do your homework for you. So you don’t learn much. Even if you read and understand it, it’s not the same as doing it yourself. […] I have young friends and family who are very excited about artificial intelligence, but sometimes I worry that they are using the technology as a way to make things easier instead of learning from it.

Ultimately, Jon believes that technology can be a very powerful tool for doing amazing things. But there is also great potential for abuse and exploitation. “There are a lot of questions that we still don’t have good answers to,” he said.

A browser adapted to each user

Another topic he addressed was Vivaldi’s focus on developing a browser that adapts to the needs of its users. Rather than discard features because only a small percentage of users request them, Vivaldi focuses on providing as many options as possible for its users. According to Jon Von Tetzchner, this is because he believes that each user has different needs and preferences.

He also talked about Vivaldi’s focus on the community and how this relates to browser development. Von Tetzchner believes that users are an integral part of the development process and that their feedback and suggestions are essential to improve the browser. According to him, this is what sets Vivaldi apart from other browsers, and why it has managed to maintain a loyal and engaged user base.

Overall, the interview provided an interesting insight into Vivaldi’s focus on privacy, community, and adaptability, as well as his foray into the car market. As one of the co-founders of Opera, Jon von Tetzchner has a long history in the world of web browsers, and his vision of a browser that is focused on the needs of users is an interesting prospect in an increasingly competitive.