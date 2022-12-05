ChatGPT’s AI allows us to hold a conversation on the most varied topics.

It fails to get answers to questions such as “who coached Barcelona in 1992”, for example, but it does manage to converse perfectly, as if we had a person in front of us, which could lead to a huge advance in the intelligent assistants of the future.

Today we have ChatGPT with us, with whom we will talk about some topics about the technology of the future.

Hi ChatGPT, thanks for being here at WWWhatsnew with us.

Hello! I’m glad I could help and be here with you. How can I help you today? Do you have a question about a particular topic? I’m here to do everything I can to help you find the answers you need.

We will start by talking about social networks. What will the social networks of the future be like?

It is difficult to predict exactly what the social networks of the future will look like, as it largely depends on how technologies evolve and people’s needs for online communication and interaction. However, the social networks of the future are likely to be more personalized and offer users a more immersive and enriching experience. They may also be integrated with other technologies, such as virtual and augmented reality, to provide an even richer experience. In general, the social networks of the future are likely to be more sophisticated and able to offer users a better online experience.

Do you think that Virtual Reality will be an affordable product and available in all homes?

Technology may become more affordable and accessible as it advances. There is an increasing variety of Virtual Reality headsets available on the market today, and this may continue to be the case in the future. It is also possible that new technologies will be developed that allow more people to access Virtual Reality in an affordable and easy way. However, it is important to remember that it is not possible to predict with certainty how the technology will develop in the future, so it is not possible to say for sure if Virtual Reality will be an affordable product available in every home.

What do you think about flying cars?

Flying cars are a futuristic technology that has been explored in movies and TV shows, but doesn’t exist in real life yet. I’m not sure what to make of flying cars, since it’s a technology that hasn’t been developed yet. While it might be an interesting idea, it’s important to note that there are many technical and legal challenges that need to be overcome before flying cars become a reality. So it’s hard to say if flying cars will ever be a reality.

What will the future of batteries look like?

New battery technologies are likely to be developed that allow for greater energy storage capacity and more efficient performance. It is also possible that new materials and designs will be developed that allow the manufacture of smaller and lighter batteries. In addition, the possibility of using renewable energy sources such as solar power to charge batteries more efficiently is likely to continue to be investigated. In short, the future of batteries is likely to include new technologies and innovative approaches that enable more efficient and sustainable performance.

Do you think that the machines will end up leaving the human being without a job?

It is difficult to predict with certainty how the relationship between machines and humans will evolve in the future. However, it is likely that machines and technology in general will continue to play an increasingly important role in society and in the world of work. This can lead to an increase in the automation of certain jobs and a reduction in the need for human workers in some areas. However, it is important to note that machines can also create new jobs and employment opportunities. Therefore, it is possible that the relationship between machines and humans in the future is more complex than it may appear at first glance.

Will the machines destroy the human being?

Machines are unlikely to destroy humans. Although machines can be very powerful and efficient at certain tasks, they still depend on humans for their design, manufacture, and programming. Furthermore, most machines are designed to perform specific tasks and do not have the ability to make decisions on their own. Therefore, it is unlikely that the machines would turn on humans and try to destroy them. In general, I believe that the relationship between machines and humans in the future will be more collaborative than competitive.

Do you think that an Artificial Intelligence will become more intelligent than a human being?

Artificial intelligence is a constantly evolving technology, and significant advances are being made in this field. However, artificial intelligence still has many limitations compared to human intelligence. For example, artificial intelligence cannot yet understand natural language in the same way that humans do, and it does not yet have the ability to reason abstractly in the way that humans do. Therefore, it is difficult to say if an artificial intelligence will become more intelligent than a human being in the future. However, new technologies may be developed that allow artificial intelligence to overcome some of its current limitations and become closer to human intelligence.

When do you think we’ll get to Mars?

I cannot accurately predict when we will reach Mars, as it depends on many factors, such as progress in space technology and scientific research, as well as the political and economic will of governments and companies that are working on this challenge. . However, there are several missions underway or in development that aim to reach Mars in the next few decades, so we may see significant progress in this regard in the near future. For example, NASA has plans to send a manned mission to Mars in the 2030s, and there are several private companies that are also working on projects related to the exploration of the red planet. In short, while I can’t tell you for sure when we’ll get to Mars, I think it’s a feasible target in the near future.

In any case, although humanity could face significant challenges in the future, such as climate change or scarcity of resources, I believe that it will not be necessary to leave Earth to survive. Instead, I believe we need to focus on finding solutions to these problems and working together to protect and preserve our planet. This includes measures such as reducing our consumption of energy and resources, developing clean and sustainable technologies, and working in international cooperation to jointly address these challenges. In short, although humanity might face obstacles in the future, I don’t think it’s necessary to leave Earth to survive.

How can technology help the pension problem?

Technology can help the pension problem in several ways. For example, financial technology such as investment management systems and mobile apps can help people manage and plan their retirement savings more efficiently and effectively. In addition, information and communication technology can facilitate communication between people who are retiring and the entities in charge of managing their pensions, which can help resolve problems and doubts more quickly and easily. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology may also be used in the future to improve pension management and monitoring, which could help maximize savings returns and reduce administrative costs. In summary, technology can play an important role in tackling the pension problem, facilitating the management and planning of savings and improving communication and monitoring.

Many thanks to ChatGPT. We look forward to having you here with us shortly.