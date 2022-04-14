Interview on the TVE Newscast: Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

This morning the news broke: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has carried out a hostile takeover bid to acquire 100% of Twitter shares. The manager had already acquired 9.2% of the shares 10 days ago and now intends to buy the company in its entirety.

Such important information has been the subject of a report broadcast by the Spanish Television newscast in which has interviewed Manuel Moreno, expert in social networks and director of TreceBits.com. If you could not see the news, here we leave your video:

The report reviews the most outstanding facts of this “soap opera” in which the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk is becoming. Let us remember that the manager said only three weeks ago that he would leave Twitter – a platform on which he has more than 81 million users – to create his own social network, one in which “there would be no limitations on Freedom of Expression”, as is the case according to him on Twitter.

However, just a few days later it acquired 9.2% of the shares, becoming the majority shareholder. His arrival at the company’s Board of Directors was expected, where even the CEO of Twitter welcomed him publicly.

But Musk surprisingly decided not to join the Council. The cause: a clause that established that he could not acquire more than 14.9% of the company’s shares if he was part of the «Board». Thus, Musk decided to stay out, possibly because he already had in mind to launch the purchase offer for the entire company.

If the acquisition is completed, this would be the largest purchase in the history of technology companies. Until now, the record in terms of price paid is held by Microsoft, which was made at the end of 2016 with LinkedIn, the professional social network, for which it paid 26.2 billion dollars. Musk has offered $43 billion on Twitter.

.