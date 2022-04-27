Interview on ETB’s Teleberri: Elon Musk buys Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who will disburse 44,000 million dollars to take over the social network, has drawn the attention of all the media worldwide.

After participating in the informative piece of the Spanish Television Newscast and TeleMadrid’s Telenoticias, Manuel Moreno, expert in social networks and director of TreceBits.com, is interviewed for the news produced by ETB’s Teleberri, the television of the Basque Country. Here you can see the piece:

During the news, the details of the transaction are analyzed, which will be when it is completed, before the end of the year, the largest acquisition in history in the technological field. In the same way, the changes to which the company could undergo when Elon Musk becomes the sole shareholder of Twitter are indicated.

It also reviews the soap opera that, for a month, has been developing until the final agreement has been reached so that the eccentric manager becomes the sole owner of the social network. Now the future is uncertain, and many users threaten to leave the platform and go to other social networks, such as Mastodon.

In addition to the information services of Televisión Española, Telemadrid and ETB, Manuel Moreno was also interviewed by the program “Cuatro al Día”, hosted by Joaquín Prat, where they analyzed the personality of the media manager, as well as the intentions behind this acquisition. that has revolutionized the media and technological landscape in recent days.

