Interview on Canal 24 Horas de TVE: Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter

By: Brian Adam

Date:

24 hour channel

The intention of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, among other companies, to buy 100% of Twitter shares, has captured the attention of specialized and general media around the world since it was officially confirmed yesterday.

After the interest of the Spanish Television Newscast, today has been the Channel 24 Hours of TVE who has wanted to delve into the news with the analysis of Manuel Moreno, expert in social networks and director of TreceBits.com

Manuel has been interviewed by the journalist Lluís Guilera, as you can see in the following video:

During the interview, the chronology of this latest technological soap opera was reviewed, going back to three weeks ago, when Elon Musk said that he would leave Twitter “as it is not a social network in which freedom of expression is respected” and promised to create his own platform Social.

However, 10 days ago Musk surprised by acquiring 9.2% of the shares of the social network, which placed him as the majority shareholder. Thus, in principle, he accessed a position on the Board of Directors – Twitter’s CEO himself welcomed him with a message on the social network – but finally he refused to enter for two reasons: on the one hand, he would not be allowed to speak ill of the company on his Twitter account – where he is very active, has 81 million followers and is not known for being politically correct – and on the other hand, he was prevented from acquiring more than 14.9% of the firm’s shares.

These two circumstances led to his resignation, possibly because he already had in mind to launch a hostile takeover bid to take over all of Twitter’s shares, as he has finally done. Now Twitter shareholders must analyze and decide whether to accept the acquisition or not. If it is completed, it would be the largest technology purchase in history, after the 26.2 billion dollars that Microsoft paid to take over LinkedIn at the end of 2016.

