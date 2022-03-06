Interop 2022: Looking for Compatibility

To talk about Interop 2022 we must first look back, to the times in which each browser rendered web pages according to its criteria, when non-standard html tags became popular and were therefore only effective in browsers that had a particular engine… in short, the times in which that starting from a standard, then each engine made its layer a tunic, to the misfortune of web developers and users. This was, for a long time, one of the main battlefields of the first Navigator War.

Over time, and fortunately, those responsible for web rendering engines understood that, with these policies, were hindering the development of the Internetand more or less gradually they began to work, each one on their own, yes, so that the full compatibility of web pages and browsers ceased to be a chimera and became the reality that it should have been from day one. .

A big step in that direction We saw it almost a year ago now with #Compat2021, a common Chromium, Webkit, and Gecko compatibility testing framework, which tested these engines against five commonly conflicting CSS elements, evaluating the evolution of the engines over their releases, to see if evolution occurred in this way. A good step in the right direction, which now finds its continuation in Interop 2022.

Announced in unison by Google, Microsoft, Apple, and the Mozilla Foundation, Interop 2022 aims to advance the interoperability of Chromium, Webkit, and Gecko so that your Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari, and Mozilla Firefox browsers offer the same web experience to usersregardless of the browser they use to access the websites, thus providing the coherence that should have been present on the web from the first moment.

As you can imagine, part of the Interop 2022 roadmap has its origins in #Compac2021, but without a doubt Interop 2022 goals are much more ambitiousas it attacks fronts that range from color spaces to form controls or even page scroll bars, in a total of 15 points to improve.

For the selection of the fronts to address in Interop 2022, the consortium of companies that have joined has been based both on the experience gathered in previous collaborations and on the abundant feedback collected by them, which has much of its origin in web page designerswhich very often have to deal with problems related to this lack of interoperability due to differences in the engines on which the browsers are based.

Although the work of Interop 2022 is seen as a multi-year undertaking, that does not mean that progress in this regard will be delayed for so long, expect the first improvements sooner, and for those who wish to be able to evaluate them before their general arrival, they should know that all advances in this regard will be tested in experimental versions of browsersChrome and Edge Dev, Firefox Nightly and Safari Tech Preview.