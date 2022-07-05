Internxt Send, to send large files encrypted

There are many ways to send large files without using email, solutions that allow you to upload a file to the Internet and get a link so that other people can download it.

We are not talking about “online hard drives”, like Dropbox, Internxt or Google Drive, we are talking about temporary storage that allows a file to disappear after a while, without us having to worry about privacy or security in the long term.

These solutions include Wetransfer and Smash, although Dropbox also launched a similar option years ago.

Now it’s Internxt’s turn, a Spanish company that is now launching Internxt Send, a solution that is committed to user privacy, since it allows us to send files securely through an encrypted link.

It is not the first service that Internxt launches, we have already talked about Drive, Photos and Token, open source, designed for a “more ethical” internet, as they themselves say:

We believe in a more ethical Internet, in which user privacy is paramount. Internxt’s mission is to help shape a new digital world that respects privacy rights and enforces honest behavior online.

Internxt is based in Valencia, and already has 25 employees. They recently closed a series A investment round that valued the company at $40 million, so it looks like we’ll have Internxt with us permanently.