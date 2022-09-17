Internet partially restricted after the death of a young woman in Iran

The reason behind the of a young woman in Iran sparked protests on social media. access in Iran has been restricted since the incident.

Internet restricted in Iran protests over the death of a young woman. “A significant internet failure was registered in Tehran,” London-based organization Netblocks reported on Friday. After the death of the woman, who had been in the custody of the religious police for days, videos of many security forces in front of a clinic circulated on the online networks.

The woman who died sparked outrage on social media

On Friday, 22-year-old Mahsa A. died a few days after being arrested by the vice squad in a hospital, according to her family. Iranian media also reported on the death of the woman, who had been in a coma in the capital, Tehran, since Tuesday. The public prosecutor’s office in Tehran had previously announced an investigation. Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi instructed the Interior Ministry to investigate the background.

The case sparked outrage on social media. According to the police, the woman was arrested in Tehran on Tuesday and taken to a police station. There she is said to have developed heart problems and was taken to a hospital, where she fell into a coma.

Representation on the Internet – “Headscarf didn’t fit properly”

The incident was presented differently on the Internet. The woman is said to have been arrested initially because her headscarf did not fit properly. After protesting against her arrest, she was taken to the police station by the police. There she was said to have been hit on the head, which led to a cerebral hemorrhage. The authorities vehemently rejected this statement.

The incident was also discussed in Parliament. Several MPs called for the police videos to be released to clarify the matter. Ex-President Mohammad Chatami also expressed criticism. A law in the Iranian parliament for even more Internet censorship last year triggered an unprecedented wave of protests in the country and also at the top level.

Iran has had strict dress codes since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. In the metropolises and wealthier districts in particular, many women now see the rules as rather relaxed – to the annoyance of ultra-conservative politicians. The government under President Ebrahim Raisi and hardliners in parliament have been trying for months to enforce Islamic laws more strictly. The vice police sometimes enforce the dress code with violence.



