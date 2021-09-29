Internet Blackout: What is it? It affects me?

During the last hours, some mainstream media have started talking about the internet blackout… Well, as if it were one of the seven seals of the Apocalypse. Nothing new under the sun, in fact, we have already experienced it on previous occasions (in some with more reason, in others with less) but always from the most seductive and insidious yellowishness. Sure, it sells more to say “A meteor will touch the Earth, we are going to die” than “A meteor will pass relatively close to the Earth, there is no danger.”

In some cases, I have even seen allusions to the Internet blackout, in which it is not even explained what it consists of, why it is going to happen and, most importantly, who will be affected by it. Thus, I believe that it is best to avoid sensationalism, to start by saying that the list of devices-software is known and that in many cases the problem can be solved with a simple software update and that, in some cases, We are talking about devices and operating systems that already have gray hair, and only gray hair.

Devices affected by internet blackout

Devices with Android Gingerbread 2.3.6 or earlier.

Devices with iOS 9 or earlier.

Devices with Blackberry OS version 10.3.2 or earlier.

Computers with Windows XP Service Pack 2 or earlier.

Computers with MacOS 10.12.0 or earlier.

PlayStation 3 consoles with firmware 5.0 or earlier.

Nintendo 3DS consoles.

As you can see, we are generally talking about devices that are already a few years old, and with quite old versions of their operating systems. That is their users still have a few hours to update their OS to higher versions to those indicated in the list above, and the Internet blackout will no longer have an effect on them. It is important to be quick, yes, especially if this update can only be carried out online, otherwise, when the certificate they depend on declines, they will no longer be able to connect to the Internet.

And that is the reason why the Internet blackout will occur. All the operating systems of the affected devices use an old Let’s Enrypt root certificate (a type of certificate issued by the certification authorities themselves and that plays a key role in ensuring communication security), and which will cease to be valid in the next few hours. Thus, the blackout will occur because all the devices that use that certificate to validate the encryption of the connections will no longer be able to do so. The certificate in question is the one identified as IdentTrust DST Root CA X3

If you have a device that may be affected by the Internet blackout, lor what you should do is check your operating system and, if possible, update it to a version with a more current root certificate. And in all other cases, it is important to note that the device will continue to function normally, with the only exception that it will not be able to connect to the Internet. Which is a bummer, yes, but it is not that the devices are going to be disabled, as I have also been able to read out there.