International dinosaur game competition

By: Brian Adam

Surely all of you already know the dinosaur game, the one that appears in the Chrome browser when something breaks, so that bugs don’t bore us.

The fact is that in some countries it is a real fever, and now there is an online game that proves it.

LinkedIn tests paid content for Premium users

This is dinosaurgame.net, a game that runs in the browser, and whose operation could not be simpler: we just have to press the space bar for the dinosaur to jump over the obstacles (cacti and birds, mainly, although meteorites and birthday cakes also appear).

The website automatically detects from which country we are playing, and our score appears in the ranking as representatives of that country, adding to that of other users from the same country. At the moment Spain is in position number 15, very far from the first place, occupied by South Korea.

In addition to competing for countries, you can also compete with teams and players. For this we only have to put the name of the team or the name of the user. The scores of users with the same team name will be added to go up in the ranking.

Remember that in the “official” version of Chrome Dino is only activated when there is no Internet connection, or when chrome://dino/ is typed in the navigation bar. Today, not having an internet connection is similar to prehistoric times, which is why the developers chose the name.

With the new Dinosaur Game page (not related to Google) it is not like that, we can play at any time and with any browser.

