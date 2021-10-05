Interactive movies from your mobile, where you touch the characters to make them do things

A “choose your own adventure” movie is one thing, like the ones on Netflix. In them, after a while, a question appears, and with the remote control we decide what we want to happen next. Ideal for children, curious, but nothing that attracts much attention.

Another thing is what a company called Flavourworks offers, interactive experiences compatible with devices that react to touch (mobile phones and certain computer screens).

From the mobile we can open a box of the film, or the zipper of a jacket, or zoom in on a specific object, or even dial a phone number on a device that is inside the film. It sounds crazy, but the beta is already working and we will have the first product in a few months.

They are interactive movies and gaming experiences at the same time. They use the patented Touch Video Engine technology, specially designed so that the fingers can interact with the story as if it were a game, making decisions or enjoying while we wipe the tear from a character’s eye.

The London-based company raised nearly € 4 million in funding in November 2019, and they now have an interactive live-action platform that will be compatible with consoles and mobile devices.

Developers will be able to work with their technology to create new experiences. There is a pack of editing tools called Cookbook, with proprietary mechanics and custom game features, and they have an operating system called Flavorworks to adapt content to different platforms.

Each title can have dozens of different endings depending on how we interact with it, although the possibilities are so great that in the future those options could be thousands.

It is not yet known if it must be defined as interactive films or games with real actors, in any case, it will be an important player in the entertainment sector.

You can see more details at venturebeat and meet the company at flavourworks.co.