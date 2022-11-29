Inter launches automatic cashback and income investment service

O Inter released a new feature to its application that allows bank customers to automatically invest cashbacks received in all categories of the so-called “Super App” and income from assets traded on the stock exchange. According to the bank, with just one click, customers who have at least R$1 in cashback or income, such as FII rentals and dividends, for example, can initially invest in a fixed income fund.

With Investcash, it is even possible to choose which cashback the customer would like to invest or even automatically apply all the money he receives back to his account, in addition to allowing the reinvestment of income. After customers enable this function in the app, selected cashback amounts and/or income from exchange-traded assets will be invested in Inter Conservador Plus FIRF CP, a private credit fixed income fund with D+1 liquidity🇧🇷





“InvestCash is very much in line with Inter’s purpose of simplifying our clients’ lives. We bet a lot on financial education, but as Richard Thaler demonstrates in his studies, the only way to have effective results is through simple and automated processes”, commented the director of Inter Invest, Inter’s investment arm, Felipe Bottino. Finally, the bank also highlighted its range of products and services, such as mobile recharges; insurance; investments in general, such as funds and public offerings; subscription programs and benefits; cashback on purchases on the Inter Shop marketplace and more. How about you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!