Inter launches an account aimed at teenagers that offers a debit card and more

The bank Inter announced the launch of the Inter You Account, focused on teenagers aged between 13 and 17 years. Among the services available for this age group are the debit card, Pix, mobile recharge, savings application and purchase of Gift Cards.

According to the financial institution, Inter You customers will also have the option of requesting a credit card with the teenager’s name, with the option of investing in the CDB Mais Limite de Crédito and using the amount applied as a limit.