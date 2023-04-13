5G News
Inter launches an account aimed at teenagers that offers a debit card...

Inter launches an account aimed at teenagers that offers a debit card and more

Tech News
Inter launches an account aimed at teenagers that offers a debit card and more
The bank Inter announced the launch of the Inter You Account, focused on teenagers aged between 13 and 17 years. Among the services available for this age group are the debit card, Pix, mobile recharge, savings application and purchase of Gift Cards.

According to the financial institution, Inter You customers will also have the option of requesting a credit card with the teenager’s name, with the option of investing in the CDB Mais Limite de Crédito and using the amount applied as a limit.

Inter You customers will also be able to invest in other fixed income products such as CDBs, LCIs and LCAs, in addition to investment funds, which offer cashback to account holders. The functionality is very similar to the Kids account, launched in 2020.

Also according to the bank, the Inter You account, as well as the Kids account, is simple and quick to open, being necessary to download the Inter application, inform the CPF and RG of children and adolescents and also of legal guardians.


“Our teenage customers will have a product designed for them that will help them invest, but also take care of their finances in a much simpler way. Our goal is to start the relationship with these customers earlier and earlier and accompany them throughout their financial life, always offering the best tools”, says Inter’s CMO, Priscila Salles.

How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!

