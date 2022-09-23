Inter launches a financial product that allows customers to invest by credit card

HomeTech NewsInter launches a financial product that allows customers to invest by credit...

This Friday (23), the inter announced the launch of the Invest Now financial product, Pay Later. The novelty allows digital bank customers to invest using their credit card. The company claims to be the first in the world to adopt this model.

According to Inter, the customer purchases the investment as a purchase on his credit card, and pays for this product after the purchase, only when the invoice is due. The charge is integrated into the final amount to be paid.


Invest Now, Pay Later offers the possibility of investing in a Mortgage Letter of Credit (LCI), with 180-day liquidity, in the value range from R$500.00 to R$5,000.00. Inter also stated that this is just the first product.

As the next steps of this innovation, other forms of investments will be made possible, which will allow investments in other products, various deadlines for withdrawing the money and even payment in installments.

In order for the customer to redeem the investment on the stipulated date, full payment of the credit card bill used to invest in the product is required. In case of default or partial payment of the same, the profitability cannot be accessed.

Also according to the digital bank, all contributions to investments through Invest Now, Pay Later are exempt from income tax deductions and any other feesand receive protection from the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC).

“This novelty is enough to move the market, encouraging Inter customers to invest with the advantage of having a longer period of profitability in relation to the investment payment date”, said Felipe Bottino, director of Inter Invest, the investment platform of the Inter

And you, did you like the new Inter product? Tell us in the comments below!

