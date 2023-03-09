5G News
Inter customers earn extra cashback on recharge and 50% discount on Inter...

Inter customers earn extra cashback on recharge and 50% discount on Inter Cel plan

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Inter customers earn extra cashback on recharge and 50% discount on Inter Cel plan
1678377997 inter customers earn extra cashback on recharge and 50 discount.jpeg
Inter announced this Thursday, the 9th, new benefits for customers of the digital bank, offering extra cashback (cash back) and a special discount on Inter Cel’s telephone plans, the virtual operator (MVNO) of the company that uses the infrastructure of telecommunications company Vivo’s network

According to information, the customers with a prepaid plan who top up BRL 20 or more on any operator available in the app until March 31st, guarantee an extra cashback of BRL 10 to use in the Inter Shop. Inter explains that the cashback will be released automatically in up to 10 days on selected products, on purchases over 50 reais, until April 1st.

In addition to cash back when recharging the chip, customers can also take advantage of a special 50% discount during Consumer Month on the R$45 monthly plan that offers 14 GB of allowance and 5 GB for social networks, also including navigation on the bank application, WhatsApp, Waze and Moovit without discounting the contracted internet.

In Consumer Week, between March 13th and 19th, Inter customers will have 10% cashback on all Inter Cel plans and, when purchasing any plan, they will also earn a R$ 20 coupon for their first purchase at Max Miles, a platform that brings together airline tickets with promotional values.

The new watch Mobvoi TicWatch hopes to be a benchmark of Wear OS 3

Inter Cel operator internet plans. | Image: Printscreen.

Plans are contracted exclusively through the mobile application, that is, only bank account holders can request a new chip or portability to the bank’s virtual operator.

Do you intend to take advantage of this offer launched by Banco Inter? Tell us, comment!

