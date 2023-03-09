Inter customers earn extra cashback on recharge and 50% discount on Inter Cel plan

Inter announced this Thursday, the 9th, new benefits for customers of the digital bank, offering extra cashback (cash back) and a special discount on Inter Cel’s telephone plans, the virtual operator (MVNO) of the company that uses the infrastructure of telecommunications company Vivo’s network

According to information, the customers with a prepaid plan who top up BRL 20 or more on any operator available in the app until March 31st, guarantee an extra cashback of BRL 10 to use in the Inter Shop. Inter explains that the cashback will be released automatically in up to 10 days on selected products, on purchases over 50 reais, until April 1st.