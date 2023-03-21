Intel’s LGA 7529 Xeon platform expected to come with 500W per CPU and 12-channel DDR5

A next generation of server platform for intelwith support for the ‘Granite Rapids’ and ‘Sierra Forest’ processors, should offer significant improvements in terms of memory bandwidth and I/O capabilities. According to leaker YuuKi_AnS, known for leaking information from hardwareO increased performance and throughput will make the next generation Xeon processors have a thermal design power of up to 500W. - Advertisement -





Intel's 6th generation Xeon Scalable 'Granite Rapids' processors are expected to increase the performance core count compared to the Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids chips, while the 'Sierra Forest' will focus on energy efficiency. Both the processors will use Intel's LGA7529 socket and will have a TDP of up to 500W. Therefore, we can expect peak power consumption under high loads to be significantly higher than previous generation components.




