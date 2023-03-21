5G News
Intel's LGA 7529 Xeon platform expected to come with 500W per CPU...

Intel’s LGA 7529 Xeon platform expected to come with 500W per CPU and 12-channel DDR5

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Intel's LGA 7529 Xeon platform expected to come with 500W per CPU and 12-channel DDR5
A next generation of server platform for intelwith support for the ‘Granite Rapids’ and ‘Sierra Forest’ processors, should offer significant improvements in terms of memory bandwidth and I/O capabilities.

According to leaker YuuKi_AnS, known for leaking information from hardwareO increased performance and throughput will make the next generation Xeon processors have a thermal design power of up to 500W.

Intel’s 6th generation Xeon Scalable ‘Granite Rapids’ processors are expected to increase the performance core count compared to the Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids chips, while the ‘Sierra Forest’ will focus on energy efficiency.

Both the processors will use Intel’s LGA7529 socket and will have a TDP of up to 500W. Therefore, we can expect peak power consumption under high loads to be significantly higher than previous generation components.

According to the leak, the new CPUs will have 12 channels of DDR5 memorysupporting both conventional DDR5-6400 modules (one DIMM per channel) and DDR5-8000 MCR DIMMs, providing up to 614.4 GB/s – 768 GB/s of bandwidth.

Intel’s upcoming server chips are also expected to come with up to 96 PCIe Gen5 lanes. Additionally, the CPUs will support 6×24 UPI links for CPU-to-CPU communications. Finally, it is worth noting that everything is still a rumor and Intel has not commented on the matter.

