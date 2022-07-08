Intel’s latest graphics drivers can ruin Chrome and Edge experience

- Advertisement -

Intel has recognized that the integrated graphics UHD 770 introduced in many processors of the Alder Lake generation are giving problems of stuttering in Chromium-based web browsers that run on Windows. This means that Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are affected, in addition to other minorities such as Opera, Brave and Vivaldi. The original Chromium source build can also be counted, but the use of the browser under that condition is only widespread among Linux users.

The chip giant informs through a statement that “recent drivers for the Intel UHD Graphics 770 of the 12th generation Intel Core processors cause the Edge* and Chrome* browsers to lag a lot. Browsers behave as if they were frozen. Click response delay is 2 seconds, scrolling is very delayed and choppy. The issue can be replicated by opening many tabs at once or by scrolling, clicking and using a mechanical hard disk drive (HDD).”

[mb_related_posts1]

In other words and sticking to what was stated by the company, it seems that the latest versions of the drivers for the UHD 770 graphics have destroyed the experience. Users of mechanical hard drives are apparently more affected than those who use an SSD, which could be due to the slowness of HDDs, which for years have been one of the main bottlenecks that can be found in home computers.

The environment in which the error has been reproduced has been a computer that had an MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 motherboard, an Intel Core i5-12600K processor and Windows 10 as the operating system, but others such as Core i5-12500TE, Core i5-12600, Core i7-12700, Core i7-12700K, Core i9-12900 and Core i9-12900K should also be affected by the bug.

To resolve the issue, Intel has recommended updating the web browser to the latest version, updating the operating system (Windows), delete and clean install graphics driversin addition to disabling hardware acceleration or replace the mechanical hard drive with an SSD.

It seems that Chromium or some of its derivatives are not going through a good run, since this week a serious vulnerability was discovered that was being exploited against Chrome. For now we are not aware that the bug discovered in Intel UHD 770 graphics affects Linux, but if it is detected, it would be advisable to report it to the company and wait for an update to arrive, which will most likely arrive through of the kernel and/or Table.