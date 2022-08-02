Intel’s disaster quarter: The air is getting thin

The timing couldn’t be worse for boss Pat Gelsinger. CPUs are late, Arc GPUs are doing poorly, and then there’s the recession.

Things aren’t going smoothly at Intel at the moment. The booming demand for PCs over the past two years has concealed long-standing omissions – and that Intel has too few pillars. In the onset of the economic recession, however, things are now down to business. In the second of 2022, Intel brought in a minus of 500 million US dollars, which was previously unthinkable.

This is Intel’s third negative quarter of this millennium, but the first for which its own products are mainly responsible: In the fourth quarter of 2017, the US tax reform caused a loss of 687 million US dollars, but this will save Intel money in the long term. In the second quarter of 2009, the group had to pay billions in fines to the EU because AMD was disadvantaged, which led to a minus of 398 million US dollars. The case is currently being reopened.

In the spring of 2022, on the other hand, Intel’s core business around processors for desktop PCs, notebooks and data centers suffered. The “Client Computing Group” collapsed by 25 percent, the division “Datacenter and AI” by 16 percent.

Bad timing

All the omissions are coming together: Intel actually wanted to deliver the fourth Xeon SP processor generation Sapphire Rapids at the beginning of 2021; now it looks like late 2022 at best. Intel is rumored to have touched up the CPU design with new steppings a whopping 12 times before the Xeons even go on sale.

The first Arc graphics card generation also suffers from massive delays, which, according to the first preliminary tests, does not exactly run well in games – also because of immature GPU drivers. In 2021, crypto mining farms would still have been a grateful buyer for all the graphics cards. However, after the price crashes in 2022, Intel now has to see how to get rid of the GPUs. AMD’s and Nvidia’s new graphics card generations Radeon RX 7000 and GeForce RTX 4000 will only exacerbate the problem.

Meanwhile, Intel’s last memory division around Optane went down the drain. The expansion of the company’s own chip order production for third-party companies is just like the Arc graphics cards a bet on the future. It takes tens of billions of dollars to build new semiconductor plants before the division can generate any significant profits. This only works thanks to the large state funding from the USA and the EU.

investment slowed down

According to its last annual report, Intel has now initially scaled back investments – from the planned 27 billion US dollars to 23 billion in 2022. CFO David Zinsner downplayed this in the analyst conference: “It is almost exclusively a reduction in the equipment Page and part of it is simply due to the timing of receiving the gear.”

Even Pat Gelsinger — an engineer and die-hard geek, as he calls himself, who only returned to the helm of Intel in early 2021 — doesn’t appear to be able to oust Intel’s investors from the top spot. Because while investments are falling, dividends paid out continue to rise, even in the last red quarter – to $ 1.5 billion within three months.

Gelsinger is now under a lot of pressure to justify the current roadmap to the company and investors. Although he can’t do much about the delays at Sapphire Rapids & Co., he still has to bear the responsibility – hopefully without a big bang in the next few years.

