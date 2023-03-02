Intelbras launches lines of compact recorders with AI for the CCTV market

Intelbras, a Europeian company in the field of electronic and security equipment, announced this Thursday (2) the launch of its new lines of recorders (DVR) for Closed Circuit Video Surveillance (CCTV). The new equipment launched by the brand is focused on both the small and large market, reaching different audiences. Both the 1000 and 3000 series of DVRs feature Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration and a compact form factor offering intelligent monitoring and portability. This release maintains the basic functions of conventional CCTV, such as local or remote monitoring through an internet connection, image recording and alert management.

The recently announced catalog comprises the MHDX 1004-C, MHDX 1008-C and MHDX 1016-C products, with 4, 8 and 16 channels respectively, which provide recording in 1080p lite resolution and live viewing in 1080p Full HD, option technology that delivers higher image quality at a proportional cost. - Advertisement - There are also more accessible options in the 3000 series, a category that includes the new MHDX 3004-C, MHDX 3008-C and MHDX 3116-C recorders that record in 5 MP Lite resolution, and have as a differential video intelligence such as line and fence. virtual. The recorders also have new artificial intelligence functions for detecting humans and vehicles through sophisticated algorithms and machine learning. Zorin OS 16 Lite, a great alternative to Windows for older computers

All new equipment can be used together with the Intelbras iSIC Lite (video monitoring) and Intelbras Guardian (alarm and CCTV system integration) applications. The company did not reveal details about the availability and price of its new products. “Intelbras’ purpose is to make technology accessible and improve and simplify people’s lives. Developing DVR lines with high-tech features and great cost-effectiveness makes perfect sense for Intelbras, as they complement the portfolio of products aimed at small and medium-sized projects”, said Ronney Amorim, supervisor of the image management segment at Intelbras .