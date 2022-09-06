Intel will release the Arc A750 and Arc A770 graphics cards very soon

- Advertisement -

In a recent interview Tom Petersen and Ryan Shrout, the division team, have confirmed that the launch of the Arc Alchemist A750 and A770 will happen very soon, and that this includes the 8GB and 16GB models of the Arc A770. Both graphics will offer a clearly differentiated performance, since according to the latest tests we have seen, the Arc A750 will be a little above the GeForce RTX 3060, and the Arc A770 should be between the GeForce RTX 3060 and the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti .

The first rumors said that the Intel Arc A770 was going to be rather at the level of the GeForce RTX 3070, something that in the end is not going to be fulfilled, since it is confirmed that on average it will be somewhat below the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. Obviously the performance will vary depending on each specific game, but no, said graphics card will fit more into the mid-range, and not into the high-end. Obviously, its price will be according to this realityand that’s good news, since in the end it means that there will be more to choose from in the crowded mid-range, and at more competitive prices.

Another interesting point Petersen made is that Intel’s Arc-A series cannot “dramatically change its performance”, meaning that if there is any performance improvement from this series it will be rather small. On the other hand, Intel cannot change the cost of its GPUs either, but it can control the selling price, adjusting it to be cheaper even if in return it has to reduce the revenue per unit sold. This is what will allow the chip giant to offer competitive value, that good price-performance ratio of its Arc-A series.

We already know that in terms of gross performance the Arc A750 and Arc A770 are going to position themselves within the mid-range, but the truth is that for supported technologies both graphics cards will be very interesting. Both have hardware dedicated to accelerating ray tracing, the RTU units, and also with XMX arrays, which accelerate AI and XeSS technology, the well-known intelligent rescaling of the chip giant. To all of the above we must add compatibility with the AV1 codec and ResizableBAR technology.

And speaking of ResizableBAR, Intel has been very candid about this and has said that it is a must-have for the Arc A750 and Arc A770 can develop their true potentialso much so that Intel has said that if we do not have a computer compatible with said technology, it is better that we look for other types of graphic solutions, since the loss of performance without said technology around 40%.

Finally Petersen also confirmed that the launch of the Arc A750 and Arc A770 is very close and that it will reach key countries in Europe, such as Germany, although its initial availability is going to be very limited. Regarding the Intel Arc A380, he acknowledged that it was not a good idea to make a limited to China, and that this move was not due to a stock issue, but rather that they were not really quite ready to launch. Worldwide. In the attached video you can find the full interview.

