Intel updates its NUC X15 laptops with Alder Lake and Arc Alchemist GPUs

Last year, the chip giant presented the Intel NUC X15 laptops equipped with Tiger Lake (Core Gen11) H-series processors, and at that time opted for use NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobile graphics cards. These equipments played an important role for the OEMs, since they were outlined as a customizable white-label base that they could adapt to their needs and preferences and later market them under their label.

By then we already knew that it was only a matter of time until Intel adapted the design of the NUC X15 to implement its own graphics solutions, something that today we can finally confirm thanks to Videocardz. Intel has made a significant update of this series of white-label laptops, since it has introduced the new Alder Lake-H processorsand also its new dedicated graphics solutions Intel Arc Alchemist.

At the moment we have details of two versions, the Intel NUC X15 C71H, which will be equipped with an Intel Core i7-12700H and a graphics Intel Arc A730Mand the Intel NUC X15 C71G, which will come with the same processor but will have a graphics Intel Arc A550M. Obviously, the first will be the most powerful. It strikes me to see that, at the moment, the chip giant is not considering the use of the Arc A770M, a graphics solution that will become the most powerful of its generation.

We have also been able to find a reference to the model C51G, although we do not have details about its possible specifications. However, comparing the numbering it seems evident that will have a lower configuration to that of the C71G. It will be interesting to see the graphic performance that these new Intel NUC X15 are capable of offering compared to the previous generation models that, as we have told you before, were equipped with GeForce RTX 30 Mobile series graphics cards.

Based on the latest benchmarks we’ve seen, the Intel Arc A730M is only slightly more powerful than the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile, while the Intel Arc 770M is 12% more powerful than the GeForce RTX 3060 Mobilewhich means that the chip giant would have nothing to compete with NVIDIA at the high end, where the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile, GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile sit.

Design-wise, we don’t expect any major changes to the X15 NUCs with Alder Lake and Arc Alchemist GPUs compared to the previous generation. We do not have details yet on the date on which these new models will begin to be available, but as we have said, they will arrive directly at the hands of the OEMs, who will be able to customize them. So that you have an approximate reference, I leave you a complete list with the keys of the previous generation based on Tiger Lake.

