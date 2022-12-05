Intel to release several 13th generation Core and Xeon processors in early 2023, says rumor

Intel seems to have its agenda full for the beginning of next year. According to a leak discovered last week, the hardware giant will introduce multiple next generation processors for desktops, notebooks, servers and workstations between January and March 2023. According to the leaker’s information @leaf_hobby released on its Twitter, Intel reserved the month of January to present a series of new 13th generation Core processors for desktops and notebooks. The introduction should take place shortly before CES 2023, a technology conference that will be attended by the manufacturer. See details below.

Raptor Lake-H/HX

発表発売 2023/1/3 6:00 Raptor Lake-P

発表 2023/1/3 6:00

発売 2023/1/29 6:00 Raptor Lake-U

発表 2023/1/3 6:00

発売 2023/3/1-3/15 Alder Lake-N

発表発売 2023/1/3 6:00 — TLC (@leaf_hobby) November 30, 2022

The chips belong to the following lines and will be released on the respective dates: “H” and “HX” lines : for powerful notebooks and portable workstations; Announcement and release on January 3, 2023

: for powerful notebooks and portable workstations; “P” line : for ultrathin and mid-range notebooks; Announced on January 3, 2023 Released on January 29, 2023

: for ultrathin and mid-range notebooks; “U” line : for low-power ultra-thin notebooks; Announced on January 3, 2023 Releases between January 29 and March 15, 2023

: for low-power ultra-thin notebooks; “S” line : for desktops with 65W TDP Announced on January 3, 2023

: for desktops with 65W TDP Line “Alder Lake-N” : chips only with low power cores Announcement and release on January 3, 2023

: chips only with low power cores - Advertisement - Intel should also announce models equipped with the vPro platform, which guarantees a better experience for corporate users; and new motherboards with H770 and B760 chipsets, dedicated to the most basic processors of the “Raptor Lake” family. Another product that should be announced at the time is the Core i9-13900KS, a high-performance processor with high consumption to reach a clock of 6 GHz, promising about 55% more performance than the Core i9-12900KS, its predecessor.

Intel previously confirmed that it will finally launch a new generation of Xeon Max in January 2023. Apparently, according to the leak, that same date will serve as the stage for the presentation of the 4th generation Xeon Scalable (Sapphire Rapids-SP), a line that has suffered several delays over the past two years, but is finally set to debut next month. In addition to server hardware, the “blue team” should also announce new Xeon “W” models for high-performance computers. Here’s the supposed schedule: 4th Gen Xeon Scalable: for servers Announcement and launch on January 10, 2023

for servers Xeon W-3400: for high power workstations Announcement between 12 and 18 February 2023 Launching in April 2023

for high power workstations Xeon W-2400: for moderate power workstations Announcement between 12 and 18 February 2023 Launching in March 2023

for moderate power workstations - Advertisement - Although there is still no information about this line, it is possible that the brand will continue using 10 nanometer lithography for the Xeon W-3400 and W-2400. The predecessor models, launched last year with up to 38 cores, adopt the same manufacturing process.

It should be remembered that launch predictions are still based on rumors, so they should be treated as such until the start of CES 2023, which will also feature presentations from Intel’s biggest rival. In response to the Core “H” line, AMD may be preparing to announce new processors with next-generation integrated graphics.

