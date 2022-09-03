Intel suggests the Arc A750 is worse at ray tracing, and takes the A770 into a fight with the RTX 3060

In August, held a series of marketing videos to highlight the power of its new cards — in particular, there were several tests and speeches in defense of the Arc A750 GPU, in the clash against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 in more than 50 games in DirectX 12 and Vulkan, suggesting satisfactory results that refer to the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6600 XT. But now, it seems that, implicitly, Intel has ended up admitting that the A750 is not as good as NVIDIA’s competitor in terms of ray tracing. That’s because this Friday (2) the company changed its approach by showing results of the RTX 3060 against the more powerful Arc A770 — the flagship of the line.

Intel notes that in the case of the game "Ghostwire: Tokyo", for example, there was a 25% improvement on their card with a new beta driver, which implies that more performance could be extracted in the future with more updates. Although for now it should be the card it should be good enough, in terms of ray tracing, against AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, as the RDNA 2 cards are also a long way from NVIDIA's competitors. The result was released along with an extended explanation of the ray tracing hardware of the novelties, which should interest more in theory than in practice.