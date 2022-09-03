Intel suggests the Arc A750 is worse at ray tracing, and takes the A770 into a fight with the RTX 3060

In August, intel held a series of marketing videos to highlight the power of its new cards — in particular, there were several tests and speeches in defense of the Arc A750 GPU, in the clash against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 in more than 50 games in DirectX 12 and Vulkan, suggesting satisfactory results that refer to the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6600 XT.
But now, it seems that, implicitly, Intel has ended up admitting that the A750 is not as good as NVIDIA’s competitor in terms of ray tracing. That’s because this Friday (2) the company changed its approach by showing results of the RTX 3060 against the more powerful Arc A770 — the flagship of the line.
Intel notes that in the case of the game “Ghostwire: Tokyo”, for example, there was a 25% improvement on their card with a new beta driver, which implies that more performance could be extracted in the future with more updates. Although for now it should be the card it should be good enough, in terms of ray tracing, against AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, as the RDNA 2 cards are also a long way from NVIDIA’s competitors.
The result was released along with an extended explanation of the ray tracing hardware of the novelties, which should interest more in theory than in practice.
Rumors claim that the Arc A770 will be equipped with 32 Xe cores capable of reaching frequencies of up to 2.5 GHz with overclocking. The bus interface will be 256-bit, which shouldn’t deliver the high bandwidth of other high-end cards from AMD or NVIDIA with up to 384-bit, but Intel can win in the price range.
The Arc A750, in turn, is an “almost top” model with 24 Xe cores. The previous expectation was that the video card would hit the market with 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, but now we officially know that its capacity will be limited to 8 GB with 16 Gbps modules. The bus will be 192 bits and the TGP will be limited to 200 W.