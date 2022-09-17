Intel simplifies naming structure for laptop processors in 2023

We have already seen how companies and organizations in the world of technology are changing the nomenclatures of specifications and hardware components, so that users have it easier to better understand devices when choosing one for purchase.

We have already seen clear examples of this with the nomenclatures of WiFi specifications, for USB standards, and even in the segment of smartphones, the changes in the different levels of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon .



More recently, AMD has been reviewing the nomenclatures of -oriented processors, and now it is who joins the party by pointing out that in 2023 the Pentium and Celeron brands, focused on high-end laptops, will no longer exist. basic.

Goodbye to Pentium and Celeron as representatives of the entry range

The truth is that Pentium and Celeron processors tend to confuse any average user by not knowing how to make distinctions in practice, especially when you are only looking for a cheap Windows laptop.

In this sense, the Pentium and Celerom brands will be replaced in 2023 by the generic Intel Processor brand, so that a user will already have it easier when looking for cheap laptop options without making so much of a mess of names.

Intel further notes that:

With this new streamlined brand architecture, Intel will continue to sharpen its focus on its flagship brands: Intel® Core™, Intel® Evo™, and Intel vPro®. Additionally, this update streamlines brand offerings in the PC segments to enable and improve communication with Intel customers about each product’s value proposition, while simplifying the buying experience for customers.

Little by little, all these initiatives, and those that come along the way, will make it easier for non-technical people to better distinguish between a variety of devices.

More information: Intel