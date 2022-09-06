Intel Raptor Lake: we know the technical sheet of the 13th generation processors

The data sheet of the first 14 models of 13th Lake is now known. The Blues will present their new CPUs at the end of the month for an effective release in October.

The 13th generation Intel Raptor Lake processors reveal themselves a little more. The publication Wccftech claims to have all the information regarding their specs, which shouldn’t budge by release. The new CPUs would be officially presented on September 27, 2022for release a little less than a month later, on October 20.

For the launch, 14 processor models are expected. First we have the base versions of the six CPUs arriving this fall: Core i9 13900K, Core i7 13700K, Core i5 13600K, Core i9 13900, Core i7 13700 and Core i5 13400. Each of them is also available in KF or F versions, which are less expensive. In this configuration, the chips lack an integrated GPU and do not support memory error correction ECC functionality. For the rest, the specifications are identical to the base models. Finally, the series is completed by two T-series processors: the Core i9 13900T and Core i7 13700T. These are low-power versions designed for business computers, with a TDP limited to 35W and a much lower clock frequency.

Intel Raptor Lake processor specs in detail

For main series processors, the TDP varies between 65 and 125W. All of them have the same A780H iGPU, except the Core i5 13400, which uses an A782H. This processor is also the only one to only support DDR5 memory up to 4800 MHz, while the other five are compatible with DDR5 up to 5600 MHz.

The most impressive CPU about to hit the market is the Core i9 13900K (24 cores, 32 threads), which operates with 8 high-performance cores (P-core) and 16 energy-efficient cores (E- core). The maximum clock frequency of a core is 5.8 GHz.

