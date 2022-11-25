Intel “Raptor Lake”: New desktop CPUs in German retail

Unusually early, German retailers are already listing Intel’s Core i 13000 CPUs, starting with the Core i5-13600KF. Z790 mainboards can also be pre-ordered.

Two weeks before the actual start of sales, large German shops list the first six desktop processors from Intel’s CPU series Raptor Lake aka Core i-13000. The final prices are a bit higher than Intel announced in advance – the range extends from the Core i5-13600KF for 370 euros to the Core i9-13900K for 750 euros.

- Advertisement -

This is a steep premium compared to the previous generation Alder Lake (Core i-12000). A year ago, the Core i5-12600KF cost less than 300 euros and the Core i9-12900K around 640 to 670 euros. On the one hand, this is due to the higher price recommendations from Intel and, on the other hand, to the exchange rate, which is unfavorable for us and makes all hardware more expensive in this country. Interested parties get more power in return, especially through faster performance and additional efficiency cores.

- Advertisement -

Z790 mainboards for the upper class

- Advertisement -

Mainboards with the new high-end chipset Z790 are also already available in German stores. The models start at just under 275 euros and quickly go up to 400 euros – similar to the X670 mainboards for AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs. However, Intel has the advantage that the 13000 series can handle both DDR4 and DDR5 memory. So you can save a lot of money when buying – even more if you take a B660 mainboard.

Intel’s middle class around the Core i5-13600K and the GPU-less Core i5-13600KF appears more attractive until AMD introduces its B650(E) chipset and DDR5 RAM becomes cheaper. You can get a base with a Core i5-13600KF (from €369.99), a decent B660 mainboard and 16 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM (from €50.79) for around €540. A Ryzen 5 7600X (from €355.17), X670 mainboard and 16 GB DDR5-4800 memory (from €84.70) cost at least 765 euros.

If all retailers adhere to Intel’s lockdown period, Raptor Lake CPUs and Z790 motherboards will begin shipping on October 20th. Until then, independent test reports of the processors can also be expected.

