Intel Raptor Lake i9-13900K: the first benchmarks show a performance gain of 28%

That’s it, the first benchmarks for Intel’s next high-end chip have just dropped. As expected, the Raptor Lake CPUs will show a certain performance gain compared to the current Alder Lake, and not the least. Indeed, the Intel Core i9-13900K shows performance up to 28% over its 12th generation counterpart.

While the Raptor Lake, the new generation of processors made in Intel, should point the tip of their nose this summer, users are impatiently awaiting the first comparative benchmarks. In the same way as prices, the gain in performance is indeed the major argument in deciding whether or not to switch from one generation to another. The wait is now over, thanks to leaks provided by a certain Chiphell forum member Lordzzz.

The benchmark in question concerns the‘Intel Core i9-13900K, in theory the most powerful chip in the range to come. As a reminder, we already know certain characteristics of the latter, in particular the fact that it will be equipped with 24 cores (in 8 P-core and 16 e-core configuration) and 32 threads. She would thus reach a clock frequency of 2.4 GHzcapable of climbing to 4.6 GHz in boost.

Related — Intel Alder Lake i7-12800HX: Disappointing Performance Gains, According to Early Benchmarks

Raptor Lake processors will be monsters of power compared to Alder Lake

Two versions of the Intel Core i9-13900K were tested in this benchmark: ES1 and ES3. Thus, the ES1 chip obtains a score of 611 points in single-core and 13,014.9 points in multi-core. It’s slightly less than the ES3 version, which has 880 points in single-core and more than 15,000 points in multi-core. In fact, the latter benefits from performance 7% higher in single-threaded and 28% higher in multi-threaded compared to the Intel Core i9-12900K, the Alder Lake equivalent of the processor.

The chip also outperforms AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X, outperforming it by 34% single-threaded and 21% multi-threaded. Of course, these figures will be put into perspective with the release of the Ryzen 7000 by September 15th. Note that the ES3 version of the Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K would be compatible with DDR5-7200 memorywhich should help boost its performance considerably.