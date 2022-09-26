Intel Raptor Lake: i9-13900K, i7-13700K and i5-13600K chips spotted on Amazon just before release

While the 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake are expected over the next few days, 4 SKUs have already been spotted on Amazon in the UK, which has confirmed part of their spec sheet.

AMD launched its new Ryzen 7000 chips, the world’s best gaming processors, almost a month ago now, but Intel should soon strike back with its new 13th generation Raptor Lake models. We should learn more tomorrow at the Intel Innovation event, but before that, 4 chips have already been seen at Amazon.

Indeed, the site of the e-commerce giant in the United Kingdom already references 4 different processors. We find an i9-13900KF chip, two i7-13700K and i7-13700KF as well as a mid-range i5-13600KF chip. Only the i7 chip therefore seems for the moment to be entitled to a K version, which, we recall, embeds an integrated GPUunlike the KF models.

What do we know about Intel Raptor Lake chips?

According to Amazon, the Intel Core i5-13600KF chip is expected to feature 6 P (performance) and 8 E (efficient) cores for a total of 14 cores. For their part, the two i7s will use a 16-core configuration with 8 P cores and 8 E cores. Finally, the most high-end model, the Core i9-13900KF will be entitled to 24 cores (8 P cores and 16 hearts E). This therefore confirms previous reports which had already unveiled all the technical characteristics of Intel’s next chips.

Intel could take the same path as AMD this year and increase the price of its processors. The Core i9-13900KF is listed for £750.12, or almost 829 euros. So that’s a significant price increase over the Core i9-12900KF which normally sells for £679 in the UK.

The Core i7-13700KF should come in at £516.58, compared to £396.40 for the Core i7-12700KF. Finally, the Core i5-13600KF is listed at £349.75 compared to £272.99 for the Core i5-12600KF. Therefore, based on increases across the Channel, we can therefore expect an increase of around 100 to 150 euros in France depending on the reference. Other leaks also reported price increases of around 15% for future models.