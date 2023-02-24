Intel promises the next 3nm processors will arrive as soon as 2024

Faced with the insistence of the rumor that Intel would not be able to finalize its 15th generation of processors for desktop computers, the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, insisted on specifying in a press release that the company intended to respect its commitments.

Rumor has it that development of 3nm 15th Gen Intel Core processors is lagging behind. The American company is behind schedule. The Arrow Lake intended for the general public, but also the Granit Rapids and Sierra Forest, designed for servers and professional workstations, may not be released on the announced schedule, that is to say in the third quarter of 2024, but rather at beginning of the year 2025.

Uncertainty still reigns over the ArrowLake manufacturing process. It could indeed be that the company decides to engrave certain components itself according to the Intel 3 process, but it could just as well subcontract this part to TSMC, which uses its own N3 production process, also engraved at 3 n.

Intel denies delays in development of 15th generation PC processors

Raptor Lake processors are admittedly only the 13th generation of PC processors from Intel today, but when you consider how tight the market for electronic components is, it’s no wonder that a delay in 2023 impacts the specifications of a product planned for 2024, not to mention the likely consequences on the company’s stock price.

During a phone call with company officials, the CEO therefore wanted to put things back in place. He stated : ” 3nm projects are on schedule, both those with TSMC and those developed in-house with Intel 3”. As the leader says, this is not the first strong rumors about the company’s ability to produce its processors on time. In his defense, Meteor Lake, the successor to Raptor Lake announced a little over two years ago, has still not arrived on our shelves.