Intel Processor will replace Pentium and Celeron in 2023

today announced a major change in its lines, especially those that play in the entry ranges. Being more specific, the chip giant has made the decision to create the line Intel Processor, which will replace Intel and Intel in portable products from 2023.

The company’s intention is to focus more efforts on Intel Core, Intel Evo and Intel vPro. On the other hand, it simplifies its wide range of products a bit through the commercial merger of two lines that basically played in similar leagues. Gone are the years when the Pentium line was the great benchmark for Intel (at least in consumption), with those Pentium I, II, III and IV that, with their successes and mistakes, are part of the history of computing.

About Intel Processor, the company explains that will serve as a brand name for several families of processors and will simplify the buying experience for consumers. On the other hand, the chip giant is committed to continuing to offer the same benefits within each segment and that the recently announced substitution will not imply changes in both the product offering and its roadmap.

Josh Newman, Vice President and Acting General Manager of Mobile Client Platforms, had this to say about the creation of the Intel Processor line: “Whether for work or play, the importance of the PC has become more apparent as the breakneck pace of technological development continues to shape the world. Intel is committed to driving innovation for the benefit of users, and our entry-level processor families have been instrumental in raising the bar for PCs in every price range. The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offering so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs.”.

For users, this should be transformed from the year 2023 in the gradual disappearance of Pentium and Celeron to make way for Intel Processor, which will become the line of entry-level processors aimed at laptops. Of course, possibly the new name is too generic for some, especially seeing that all Intel processors are Intel processors.