Intel: processor prices will rise sharply this fall

Intel has just announced a sharp price increase to come on all of its products. Processors would be particularly affected, with an increase of around 10% to 20% depending on the model. This should take place from this fall, in response to the high inflation affecting the whole world.

The price of graphics cards is falling? Never mind, ithe of processors will soon increase. This is indeed what Intel has just announced to a handful of customers, according to a recent report from Nikkei Asia. And not just a little: if no exact price has been revealed, the manufacturer expects a general increase of 10% to 20% on all of its products, according to inside sources. Processors will be particularly affected, but other components will also be affected.

Intel indicates that this increase should take place from this fall, again without giving a date or precise range. For the time being, all this seems to be only forecasts, as one of the internal sources points out, explaining that the prices are not yet finalized. However, the increase will indeed take place. For Intel, this is necessary to counter higher production costs of recent months.

Intel will significantly increase the price of its processors and components

Remember that Intel also plans to launch its new range of processors, the Raptor Lake, this summer. It is therefore very likely that this 13th generation will arrive on the market with much higher prices to those of their predecessors. For the time being, however, caution is in order: very little information has yet leaked concerning the CPUs and their price is not yet known.

In addition, the manufacturer explains that this increase is also linked to the general inflation that has affected the whole world in recent months. In the United States, it reached a record level with an average price increase of 9.1% in June, unheard of in 40 years. Also, experts expect that its competitors, AMD and Nvidia in the lead, will soon follow its example by also increasing their prices.

Source : Nikkei Asia