HomeHardwareIntel: processor prices will rise sharply this fall

Intel: processor prices will rise sharply this fall

Hardware

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
intel processor prices will rise sharply this fall.jpg
intel processor prices will rise sharply this fall.jpg
- Advertisement -

Intel has just announced a sharp price increase to come on all of its products. Processors would be particularly affected, with an increase of around 10% to 20% depending on the model. This should take place from this fall, in response to the high inflation affecting the whole world.

Intel Core i3-12100
Credit: XFastest

The price of graphics cards is falling? Never mind, ithe of processors will soon increase. This is indeed what Intel has just announced to a handful of customers, according to a recent report from Nikkei Asia. And not just a little: if no exact price has been revealed, the manufacturer expects a general increase of 10% to 20% on all of its products, according to inside sources. Processors will be particularly affected, but other components will also be affected.

Intel indicates that this increase should take place from this fall, again without giving a date or precise range. For the time being, all this seems to be only forecasts, as one of the internal sources points out, explaining that the prices are not yet finalized. However, the increase will indeed take place. For Intel, this is necessary to counter higher production costs of recent months.

[mb_related_posts1]

Related — Intel Raptor Lake i9-13900K: Early Benchmarks Show 28% Performance Gain

Intel will significantly increase the price of its processors and components

Remember that Intel also plans to launch its new range of processors, the Raptor Lake, this summer. It is therefore very likely that this 13th generation will arrive on the market with much higher prices to those of their predecessors. For the time being, however, caution is in order: very little information has yet leaked concerning the CPUs and their price is not yet known.

Corsair launches its first gaming laptop, the Voyager a1600

In addition, the manufacturer explains that this increase is also linked to the general inflation that has affected the whole world in recent months. In the United States, it reached a record level with an average price increase of 9.1% in June, unheard of in 40 years. Also, experts expect that its competitors, AMD and Nvidia in the lead, will soon follow its example by also increasing their prices.

Source : Nikkei Asia

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Google

How to see the permissions that an app needs before installing it, now that they do not appear in Google Play

you used to have review the permissions an app needed before I...
Latest news

Health adds a new letter to the ESG of food groups

Unhealthy food portfolios pose a clear financial risk Sugar is the new carbon. ...
Tech News

Microsoft assesses changes in system development and Windows 12 looms on the horizon

Windows 12 looms on the horizon if we take for certain information from Windows...
Tech News

Meta’s new AI creates images from text and sketches

The Meta team presented a new project that shows the potential of AI to...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.