Intel presents its first Arc graphics cards for professionals: this is the Arc Pro A40 and A50

Almost a year has passed since Intel announced the birth of its Intel brand to compete with the best of Nvidia and AMD in all kinds of fields. First came some proposals for undemanding users and gamers. Now it’s the turn of professional users.

The American manufacturer has presented this Monday the first three products of its professional range Intel Arc Pro A-series. These are the Intel Arc Pro and graphics , designed for desktop computers, and the Intel Arc Pro A30M, for laptops.

Intel dedicated graphics family grows

All three graphics cards incorporate ray tracing hardware, machine learning features, and AV1 hardware encoding acceleration. Although technically we could play with them, they have not been designed for that purpose. However, let’s see its details.

Intel Arc Pro A40 (left), Intel Arc Pro A50 (right).

Intel Arc Pro A40. We are facing the desktop proposal with the smallest form factor. It is a single slot video card that has 6 GB of GDDR6 memory, eight RT cores and offers a graphics power of 3.5 teraflops.

Intel Arc Pro A50. In this case we have a slightly larger proposal that will occupy two PCIe 4.0 slots. It comes with 6GB of GDDR6 memory, eight RT cores, and offers 4.8 teraflops of graphics power.

In either of the two models we will find four Mini DisplayPort ports that will allow us to connect up to a maximum of four monitors. Intel says that these graphics cards support two monitors at 8K 60Hz, one at 5K 240Hz, two at 5K 120Hz, or four at 4K 60Hz.

Last but not least, we have the proposal for laptops. the Intel Arc Pro A30M it will have some similarities with its desktop sisters. It will arrive with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory (2 GB less than in the desktop versions), eight RT cores and will offer 3.5 teraflops.

When will the new Intel Arc Pro be released and how much will it cost? The company says that its new products will be available later this year, but all Studio. Thus, they are designed for tasks related to architecture, engineering and construction, and design and manufacturing.

