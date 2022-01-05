Intel paves the way for integration between iPhone and Intel EVO notebooks

Intel announced in the past few hours at CES 2022 the new generation of the premium brand Intel EVO, according to which notebooks with certain hardware and software features (here we talked about it in detail) can receive the certification of suitability from the company. Compared to the previous generation there are some new features, including the support for foldable devices and the WiFi 6E standard, But that is not all. For the first time, a form of integration between Windows PC and Apple devices like Apple Watch and iPhone.
This move is not surprising if we think that last year Intel acquired control of Screenovate, the platform that was working on support and integration solutions between mobile devices, both Android and iOS, and Windows-based PCs.
The demonstration was fleeting, in fact, we only saw a short passage during the presentation held at CES 2022. But the potential is there, since as seen the new tool promises to be able to access your text messages on the iPhone from a PC, to iMessage data, in addition to data from the Health app, and even to those of the connected Apple Watch.
Rather promising as a technology, it is a pity that at the moment it is not possible to establish whether it will ever see the light. The reason? Intel plans to work with partners, including Apple, but the position of the Cupertino company is not clear and knowing the precedents, it is unlikely to give its endorsement to a non-proprietary solution. We leave you to the video of the Intel conference held yesterday, and to be precise at 21 minutes, when we talked about this new Intel EVO integration technology.