Intel NUC 12 Extreme: as “big” as ever

We have been waiting for the Intel NUC 12 Extreme, the top of the NUC range (with permission from the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast, of course), from the very moment that Intel put on the table the cards with which the twelfth generation of Intel Core would play. Something that happened just a month after the company itself presented the NUC 11 Extreme, based on Tiger Lake and with technical specifications that are surprising when you see the size of the device.

About half a year has passed since then, and we already started to know quite a bit about the Intel NUC 12 Extreme, thanks to company documents, which allow us to take an X-ray, with enough definition, of what we will find inside a system that, once again, will surprise us with the ability to integrate so much in such a small space, and to do so in such an optimal way. And it is that, regardless of whether you like small-sized solutions or prefer larger format ones, there is no doubt that NUCs are always an excellent design and engineering job.

But let’s get to the point, what will the Intel NUC 12 Extreme offer us? To begin with, we will find two versions, whose only main difference is the processor that they will house inside, a point in which we can choose a Core i9-12900 chip or a Core i7-12700, both with a TDP of 65 wattsand this fact is, in this generation, more important than ever.

Why? Because this time it will not only be indicating the performance that we can expect from the processor. One of the expected novelties of this Intel NUC 12 Extreme is that for the assembly of the processor it has an LGA1700 socket, similar to what we find on desktop PCs. Therefore, it is expected that this NUC can work with any SKU LGA1700 with consumption equal to or less than 65 watts, be it an existing chip, which would not make much sense either, really… or future. And yes, of course I’m thinking of Raptor Lake.

The other side of the coin, however, is found when talking about RAM memory, and that is that the Intel NUC 12 Extreme uses the DDR4-3200 standard, despite the fact that one of the main novelties of the twelfth generation is its support for DDR5. This, at first reading, can be interpreted as a decision that penalizes system performance. However, if we think about it a little more we will find that it is a sensible decision.

For this we must remember that the Intel NUC 12 Extreme, like the rest of the NUC, is not a complete PC, but a kit, and that the choice and purchase of the memory and other components of the same runs on our part. Thus, although already more widespread than a few months ago, DDR5 memory is still substantially more expensive, and in some parts of the world it is still difficult to get hold of it. Thus, Intel would have opted for a more present format in the market.

There are still many doubts, yes, on whether the Intel NUC 12 Extreme will integrate a dedicated Arc Alchemist graphics. Reasons in favour? Mainly the timing, which could fit perfectly, since rumors suggest that the 12 Extreme will be presented at the end of this quarter, and the arrival of the first Intel graphics for desktop will take place in the second quarter. Against? That could go somewhat against the kit model, typical of the NUC. However, by offering two editions, one with and one without the graphics adapter, the problem would be solved, and it would be a very interesting option for many users.

Regarding storage options, this Intel NUC 12 Extreme will allow you to mount up to three NVMe PCIE 4 SSDs with m2 2280 form factor, although two of the three bays also allow mounting of 2242 form factor drives and SATA drives, for example for those who want to mount such a high capacity drive for use alongside NVME .

For the rest, this Intel NUC 12 Extreme continues to have the plethora of connections that we have already seen in its predecessors. Starting with network connectivity, an aspect in which it shines both wired and wireless. The two variants have a 10 gigabits per second Ethernet port, to which we must add a second 2.5 gbps port that we will find in the model that integrates the Core i9-12900. For the wireless section, it integrates an Intel WiFi 6E AX211 adapter, which also provides Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Added to these connections are two Thunderbolt 4/Display Ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, six USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A ports on the back, an additional USB-A and USB-C on the front, which they share space with a 3.5-millimeter audio jack and a memory card reader.

