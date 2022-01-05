Intel: “New Core i9 for Laptops Goes More Than M1 Max”, But Efficiency?

With a virtual event staged at CES 2022 underway in Las Vegas, Intel announced the laptop declination of the Alder Lake platform by announcing internal tests according to which the Core i9-12900HK demonstrated some performance able to “give them” soundly to the chips Apple Silicon M1 Max and M1 Pro. Waiting for independent tests to corroborate the company’s statements, according to which, moreover, its Core i9 for laptops would be by far the fastest on the market, the considerations that can be made on the basis of the data on cores and frequencies return a picture in favor of Intel. The Core i9-12900HK in fact it owns 14 cores 6 of which are dedicated to performance and 8 to energy efficiency which push it to a maximum frequency of 5 GHz, while M1 Max comes to 3.2 GHz thanks to 10 cores of which 8 for performance and 2 for efficiency. In short, the numbers show significant differences, so it’s hard not to believe Intel’s words.

The point, however, is that portable devices have to contend with an inevitably smaller internal volume and equally small cooling openings than desktops, so performance is only one side of the coin. It is efficiency that often makes the difference, both in terms of heat generated (which then leads to thermal throttling) and autonomy, another not negligible aspect on devices called to spend a good part of their time away from power sockets. So Intel’s slogan does not take into account the area in which Apple Silicon built on Arm architecture mark the difference from the competition, and that is not so much on pure performance but on ‘energy efficiency. Where the picture is equally unbalanced, this time in favor of Apple’s product: the new Core i9-12900HK consumes up to 115 watts, while the M1 Max under maximum load remains well below 100 watts, settling at 92. peak watts in tests conducted by Anandtech.