HomeTech NewsIntel N100 and Intel N200: Evidence of descendants of Celeron and Pentium

Intel N100 and Intel N200: Evidence of descendants of Celeron and Pentium

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
intel n100 and intel n200 evidence of descendants of celeron.jpg
intel n100 and intel n200 evidence of descendants of celeron.jpg
- Advertisement -

Entries in Linux logs point to intel processors from the Alder Lake-N series, which are likely to appear in cheap notebooks, Chromebooks, mini PCs and NAS.

 

Operators of a Japanese website combed through the log files of Intel’s automatic test systems for Linux graphics drivers. They came across the processor designations “Intel N100” and “Intel N200” and the code name Alder Lake-N. These CPU versions are probably the future successors to the mobile processors previously sold under the names celeron and Pentium.

- Advertisement -

 

Intel announced a few days ago that it would no longer use the Celeron and Pentium type designations for mobile processors; instead, processors for cheaper computers should simply be called “Intel Processor”.

3dfx: history and fall of the video card giant

Intel is thus following the example of its competitor AMD, which has been selling processors such as the “AMD 3020e” for a number of years.

Efficiency cores only

The Alder Lake N processors probably do without performance (P) processor cores and therefore only have efficiency (E) cores. The E-cores of the current CPU generation Core i-12000 (Alder Lake) are codenamed Gracemont and are slightly more powerful than the “Tremont” cores of the previous cheap processor series Celeron N5000 and Pentium Silver N6000 (Jasper Lake). This also suggests that Intel N100 and Intel N200 with Gracemont cores will replace the “Atom Celerons”.

- Advertisement -

The Coelacanth-Dream website assumes that the Intel N100 and Intel N200 can have up to eight E cores.

(Not) only for notebooks

Initially, Intel only buried the product names Celeron and Pentium for notebooks. The Intel Celeron G 6900 and Pentium Gold 8500 types for the LGA1700 removable socket have at least one P core.

However, if the Intel N100 and N200 actually inherit the Celeron N and Pentium Silver N, then in addition to notebooks they should also appear in cheap mini PCs, in NAS boxes and in some embedded systems.

- Advertisement -

The best apps to follow the Tokyo Olympics

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson: “we need a price cap for Russian gas”

"**The approach towards Russia and other partners has to be different. I personally also...
Android

Whatsapp, the status updates will also be vocal

The new beta 2.22.21.5 of WhatsApp on Android has made it possible to discover...

More like this

How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Tech News

GIGABYTE Announces AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER Graphics Card

With GeForce RTX 4080 graphics and RTX 4090 officially announced, the first custom models...

© 2021 voonze.com.