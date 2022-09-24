Intel N100 and Intel N200: Evidence of descendants of Celeron and Pentium

Entries in Linux logs point to processors from the Alder Lake-N series, which are likely to appear in cheap notebooks, Chromebooks, mini PCs and NAS.

Operators of a Japanese website combed through the log files of Intel’s automatic test systems for Linux graphics drivers. They came across the processor designations “Intel N100” and “Intel N200” and the code name Alder Lake-N. These CPU versions are probably the future successors to the mobile processors previously sold under the names and Pentium.

Intel announced a few days ago that it would no longer use the Celeron and Pentium type designations for mobile processors; instead, processors for cheaper computers should simply be called “Intel Processor”.

Intel is thus following the example of its competitor AMD, which has been selling processors such as the “AMD 3020e” for a number of years.

Efficiency cores only

The Alder Lake N processors probably do without performance (P) processor cores and therefore only have efficiency (E) cores. The E-cores of the current CPU generation Core i-12000 (Alder Lake) are codenamed Gracemont and are slightly more powerful than the “Tremont” cores of the previous cheap processor series Celeron N5000 and Pentium Silver N6000 (Jasper Lake). This also suggests that Intel N100 and Intel N200 with Gracemont cores will replace the “Atom Celerons”.

The Coelacanth-Dream website assumes that the Intel N100 and Intel N200 can have up to eight E cores.

(Not) only for notebooks

Initially, Intel only buried the product names Celeron and Pentium for notebooks. The Intel Celeron G 6900 and Pentium Gold 8500 types for the LGA1700 removable socket have at least one P core.

However, if the Intel N100 and N200 actually inherit the Celeron N and Pentium Silver N, then in addition to notebooks they should also appear in cheap mini PCs, in NAS boxes and in some embedded systems.