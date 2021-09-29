Intel Meteor Lake could integrate a neural unit: We see why it matters

We have previously discussed Intel Meteor Lake, an architecture that will be used to bring Intel’s first general consumer processor to life. in 7nm process, a node that, as many of our readers will recall, is identified as Intel 4. This change in nomenclature has an explanation that we already saw at the time in this article, and that is directly associated with the density of transistors that the chip giant’s nodes reach, much higher than that of the TSMC equivalents.

Intel Meteor Lake has everything to become a major revolution, not only because it will make the leap to the 7nm process (Intel 4), but also because it will use new architectures in both the high-performance cores (Redwood Cove) and those of high efficiency (Gracemont +), which will allow, in theory, a significant improvement in terms of CPI without the consumption skyrocket. According to the latest information, this generation will maintain compatibility with the LGA1700 socket, which will be released by Alder Lake-S processors, and will use high-speed DDR5 memory.

The base of Intel Meteor Lake will be, in general lines, the same one that Alder Lake-S will introduce, that is, we will have a distribution of two blocks of cores based on different architectures that will follow that high-performance and high-efficiency model that we have cited, in addition to an integrated GPU based on the Intel Xe architecture, but according to a recent leak, the chip giant will take advantage of the arrival of that generation, and the jump to the 7nm process, to introduce a neural processing unit.

What would a neural processing unit represent in Intel Meteor Lake?

Well, it is very simple, another step forward in favor of specialization by Intel, which would seek to create value and differentiate itself from the competition through this strategy of distributing different workloads among the most appropriate hardware. The value of specialization is not hard to understand, the high-efficiency cores of the Intel Alder Lake-S processors are the best option, both for consumption and thermal efficiency, to tackle basic tasks that remain in the background, while the high-performance cores do the same with those tasks high-performance players that stay in the foreground.

In the case of the neural processing unit (NPU, for its acronym in English) that the Intel Meteor Lake could mount, we are talking about a solution that would be integrated into what is known as VPU, acronym for «Vision Processing Unit », And that will improve performance in tasks associated with artificial intelligence, and enhance certain multimedia aspects that, without this specialized component, should be executed on the CPU, with the consequent consumption of resources that this entails. It goes without saying that it could also have important implications for professional applications.

Thus, for example, the neural processing unit present in the Intel Meteor Lake VPU could use algorithms to improve the output resolution of streaming videos, or it might even have some kind of tie-in to the chip giant’s Intel XeSS technology. Yes, I know that such technology will run through MXM arrays on Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs, and through DP4a instructions on Shader Model 6.4 compatible graphics cards, but we can’t rule out the chip giant’s decision. also take advantage of that NPU.

Obvious to say that there are many applications that could take advantage of the presence of a neural processing unit, both in terms of performance and functions and user experience. On a personal note, I think that this move by Intel would make sense, since it is an excellent way to take advantage of that extra space in the package that they are going to have when they jump to 7 nm, and it represents an interesting differential value and full of possibilities with which Intel Meteor Lake processors would mark a turning point.