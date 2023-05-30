Intel Meteor Lake brings remarkable breakthrough in generative AI processing

Intel demonstrated the performance of the vision processing unit (VPU, its acronym in English) of its advanced chipset model Meteor Lake, a component that promises to offer a great boost to applications of generative artificial intelligence and stable diffusion, highlighting the advances of the developer in the AI segment.

This is the company’s first processor to use disaggregated architecture technology, a feature that combines multiple building blocks onto a single chip using the Forveros 3D packaging tool.

Meteor Lake has three main types of blocks: the I/O block, the SoC block, and the compute block. The compute block includes the CPU block and the GPU block. The CPU block uses a hybrid design, with high-performance cores based on the Ocean Cove microarchitecture and high-efficiency cores based on the Crestmont microarchitecture.