Intel may cancel new Arc “Alchemist” graphics cards and release “Battlemage” GPUs in 2024

Intel would be planning to launch new models of video cards from the “Alchemist” line in 2023, according to rumors, but new information released by the famous leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead this Wednesday (22) indicate that the hardware giant will cancel these products to focus on the next generation codenamed “Battlemage”. Sources related to the Intel development team would have informed that there is not much hope for the launch of new models of the Alchemist line, whose objective would be just to burn the stock of graphic chips of the current generation, making room for the Arc Battlemage GPUs that, according to new rumors, will arrive in the second half of 2024.

The expectation for this year is that the "blue team" will launch only revised versions of existing Alchemist series GPUs in 2023bringing bug fixes and architectural improvements right up until the supposedly delayed introduction of the Battlemage generation. - Advertisement - The information contradicts rumors that the next line of dedicated graphics products from the US company would be launched in the first quarter of 2024. One of the channel's sources claims that the next generation of graphics cards may use a "special technology", although not there are details about what this technology is.

The first releases of the Arc Battlemage family are expected to be mid-range cards with a GPU die measuring around 250mm² manufactured using TSMC’s 4-nanometer lithography. The initial model can be equipped with 12 GB of VRAM and a 192-bit bus. In the future, Intel may introduce the “Celestial” Arc line as a successor to the Battlemage GPUs. Preliminary information indicates that these models will have chips with a 180 mm² die and will be manufactured using TSMC’s N3X process in mid-2026.

For comparison, the die of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX measures 529 mm², while the GPU of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 has an area of ​​608 mm². This suggests that the first models of the Celestial generation will also be aimed at the basic or intermediate segment with accessible products and focused on accelerating graphic editing applications, for example. - Advertisement - Intel hasn’t confirmed plans for its graphics division for 2023, but its portfolio of just four desktop graphics cards and a variety of dedicated notebook graphics chips still has a chance to expand, if the rumors are correct. What do you expect from Intel’s upcoming releases? Comment!

