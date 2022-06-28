HomeTech NewsIntel markets "Atlas Canyon", the cheapest NUC

Intel markets "Atlas Canyon", the cheapest NUC

intel atlas canyon 1000x600.jpg
The Intel Atlas Canyon are now available and are an outstanding series since they are the NUC series mini computers more economical of the chip giant.

The NUC series is an absolute reference in the mini-PC segment and offers models such as the recent “Serpent Canyon” with Core 12 processors and latest generation dedicated graphics. This series offers performance and connectivity at the highest level, but its price is not cheap. At the beginning of the year, Intel announced the NUC 11 “Essential” precisely to cover that basic and economical market range.

Intel Atlas Canyon, features

Featuring the most compact chassis in the series (13.4 x 11.4 x 3.5 mm), these models use the 15-watt Intel Jasper Lake platform with Pentium and Celeron CPUs and integrated graphics. They support up to 32 Gbytes of RAM memory with two available SODIMM slots and up to 4 Tbytes of storage capacity based on M.2 to PCIe solid state drives.

As for connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 and a set of ports such as:

  • 1*HDMI
  • 1 x DisplayPort.
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A.
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A.
  • 2xUSB2.0
  • 1 x 3.5mm microphone input.
  • 1 x 3.5mm speaker input.

The retail channel is selling quite a few different versions of these Intel Atlas Canyons. To give you an idea of ​​prices, a configuration with a Celeron N5105 processor, 8 GB of RAM, a 128 GB SSD and Windows 11 Pro, is priced at $299.

Intel also sells a version barebones for the user to put their memory, storage and operating system, with Windows and Linux supported and priced at $150. Intel also plans to offer the base NUC11ATBC4 motherboard for this NUC, for users who want to mount it in their own chassis. If you are looking for the cheapest NUC, the Intel Atlas Canyon are for you. We hope to see you soon in the international market.

