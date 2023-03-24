5G News
Intel launches new vPro platform with 13th generation Core processors

Intel launches new vPro platform with 13th generation Core processors

Published on

By Abraham
Intel launches new vPro platform with 13th generation Core processors
Intel presented this Thursday (23) its new Intel vPro platform, highlighting the presence of 13th generation Core processors. It serves to meet the ever-changing needs of businesses.

For this, the company promises more comprehensive security, hardware for companies that need updated PCs and greater productivity for employees.

“For nearly two decades, we’ve been committed to our mission to deliver products and technologies that keep organizations running smoothly and employees productive. With our new 13th generation Intel Core processors, the Intel vPro platform remains the main computing foundation for enterprises, delivering the best in security, business administration and performance for organizations of all sizes.”

Intel announces an event for September 27, Raptor Lake-S in sight?

Stephanie Hallford

Intel Vice President and General Manager of the Business Clients Division

The new Intel vPro platform is based on 13th generation Intel Core processors

Main features

According to the company, the new Intel vPro platform offers an attack surface reduction of about 70%, compared to 4-year-old PCs. That’s thanks to critical threat prevention tools. Ti-enabled memory encryption will also help improve virtualization-based security.

It is based on 13th generation Intel Core processors, with a hybrid architecture composed of new Performance cores and more Efficient cores. In addition, the platform comes with Intel Wi-FI 6E (Gig+), Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Evo validation technologies.

Among the performance gains with the brand’s latest components are up to 65% more speed in Windows applications, compared to PCs with three years of use, or up to 2.3 times faster, in relation to laptops with the same age . When comparing with a current AMD notebook and an Apple M2 device, gains reach up to 40% and 25%, respectively.

Content creation was also up to 45% faster when multitasking, while reporting was up to 58% faster when collaborating. Both compared to a current AMD desktop and notebook, respectively.

Availability

Intel promises for this year 2023 a portfolio for companies with more than 170 notebooks, desktops and workstations. Among the confirmed partners are Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Panasonic and Samsung.

What do you expect from the new Intel vPro platform? Share your opinion with us!

