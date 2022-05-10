Intel launches its 12th generation Core HX because there is a reality: more watts equals more performance

If Intel’s proposals for laptops still knew you little, pay attention. The semiconductor giant has presented the new 12th Gen Intel Core HX. These are its most powerful and ambitious processors for laptops, and they are thanks to the fact that they consume more than the rest of the processors in this iteration of Intel.

These chips are actually geared towards both gamers and content creators: we’ll see them soon in laptops and workstations, and boast better performance and total freedom to overclockboth their cores and the RAM that accompanies them.

More watts for supercharged laptops

Intel already offered its H family with a base TDP of 45 W for ambitious laptops, but these new processors go a little further and offer a base TDP of 55 Wand that only means one thing: more power across the board.

The processors presented have up to 16 cores (8 performance, 8 efficient) and up to 24 threads of execution. The most powerful cores run at 2.3 GHz base, but can go up to 5 GHz. In the case of efficient cores, the maximum base frequency is 1.8 GHz and its turbo mode frequency is up to 3.6 GHz depending on the processor model.

In fact, although the base TDP is 55 W, if we squeeze all the cores to the maximum and also its integrated GPU, consumption can be up to 157 Wa figure that makes clear the performance levels that we can reach with these microprocessors.

These new chips also come with support for up to 128 GB of memory whether it is DDR4 (up to 3200 MHz) or DDR5 (up to 4800 MHz). Error-correcting memories (ECC) are also supported, something relevant for certain especially professional scenarios.

The ambition of these models is also noticeable in another section: they are factory unlocked, which allows you to overclock both your memory. This option is present even in the case of computers with DDR5, and therefore here we have an interesting novelty.

The support of the PCIe 5.0 standard It is striking, although at the moment there are very few peripherals – just a few SSD units – that take advantage of this standard. As expected, there is also support for Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity.

According to Intel the performance of these microprocessors can be up to 65% higher than its predecessorsbut here they talk about internal tests that it is important to validate with independent analysis.

Certainly the ability to work with more energy consumption makes these cores logically come a little closer to what the best processors for desktop PCs would offer.

In Intel they indicate that it is expected that the main manufacturers of original equipment launch this year more than 10 designs of workstations and games with 12th generation Intel Core HX processors, including systems from Dell, HP and Lenovo.

