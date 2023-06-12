Intel launches Intel One Mono, an open source source for developers with low vision

- Advertisement -

Intel, one of the industry’s technology leaders, has announced the launch of Intel One Mono, a new collection of monospaced fonts designed specifically to meet the needs of developers, particularly those with low vision or visual impairments. This initiative aims to improve clarity, readability and reduce visual fatigue for these professionals, while minimizing coding errors. The development of this open source font was made possible through a collaboration between Intel, renowned type design company Frere-Jones Type, and global marketing agency VMLY&R.

During the design process, the participation of developers with low vision and visual impairment to collect your valuable insights and feedback. In this way, Intel and its collaborators were able to better understand the specific needs of this group of professionals and create a font that was optimally adapted to their requirements.

The Intel One Mono font offers full support for more than 200 languages which use the Latin alphabet, making it a versatile tool for developers from different regions and nationalities. The collection consists of four weights: Light, Regular, Medium and Bold, each accompanied by its respective italic version. This variety of options allows developers to select the font style that best suits their preferences and needs.

To activate the sources, users can get the source files from the “Releases” section of the GitHub repository. The provided documentation details the specific steps to activate fonts in different development environments. For example, in code editors like VSCode and Sublime Text, users need to look for the “Font Family” setting and specify “IntelOne Mono” as the desired font. In addition, different font formats are recommended depending on the use case: .otf and .ttf for desktop use, .ttf for mobile applications, and .woff and .woff2 for web use.

The Intel One Mono power supply has been optimized to offer excellent readability and clarity on screens, especially on Windows platforms. Details such as the recommended font size for print and screen, which are 7 points and 9 pixels, respectively, have been taken into account. In addition, additional features have been included, such as support for specific languages, superior figures/subscripts and fractions, which can be accessed through specific CSS and options.

The Intel One Mono project goes beyond providing a high-quality source for developers. Its availability as an open source font encourages collaboration and allows developers to customize and adapt the font to their own needs. The writable source files (.ufo) included in the repository allow developers to make modifications and adjustments using source editors. Detailed instructions and recommendations for generating installable fonts in different formats are also provided.

The importance of fonts designed specifically for developers lies in improving readability and reducing eyestrain that professionals who spend long hours programming can experience. Development environments and developer tools often come with default fonts that don’t fully meet the visual needs of developers. Community-supported alternatives such as Fira Code, Consolas, Input, DejaVu Sans Mono, JetBrains Mono, and MonoLisa have proven to be popular and effective options.

The launch of Intel One Mono demonstrates Intel’s commitment to improving the developer experience and its attention to the needs of those with low vision or vision impairment. By offering a font designed specifically for them, Intel demonstrates its focus on accessibility and inclusion. This initiative opens up new possibilities for developers with low vision by providing them with a tool that improves their readability and reduces eyestrain, which in turn can boost their productivity and well-being.