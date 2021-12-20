Intel improves laptop performance by connecting it to a desktop computer

Intel, through its dedicated graphics (or in parallel with its development), it is creating an ecosystem of technologies in order to offer something with value against the competition. One of the last things shown by the company has been a demonstration that it has called “continual compute” (continuous computing), in which it has implemented a concept similar to that of external GPU (eGPU) to improve the graphical performance of a laptop using a desktop computer.

The demo was presented at the Realtime Conference by Raja Koduri, current leader of Intel’s graphics division. It showed Hitman 3 running on a 14-inch ultrabook using the team’s own GPU. According to the information that circulates, that laptop was seen working to the limit to move in low quality a game that at a technical level is light years away from a stereotypical indie title.

After showing the game running at low graphics settings and with the laptop seemingly in a hurry, the demo taught the same title, but with the laptop connected to a desktop computer with a dedicated GPU using a Thunderbolt cable. In this way it was possible to establish a much higher graphic configuration in Hitman 3.

Performing this demo may not have as much focus on hardware as on software. Multi-GPU configurations have always been challenging due to the fact that systems have worked for a long time to evenly balance the workload for the best performance. This gives more merit to what Intel has done, which has achieved the same, or at least something similar, with two physically separated computers and above using totally different graphics.

The chip giant has explained that it has employed a abstraction layer created with software that can detect what the company has called “ambient computing” (ambient computing), which is basically responsible for detecting the presence of a more powerful computer capable of making use of the feature shown. Once the most powerful device that supports “ambient computing” is detected, the abstraction layer sends available resources across the network and allocates them intelligently to provide the best possible experience.

The abstraction layer can open up new possibilities in areas such as gaming and virtual reality. This also encompasses the Mark Zuckerberg metaverse, an “invention” of the creator and founder of Facebook in which Intel has, at least on the surface, quite a bit of involvement. We will see how far these inventions go, because not everything innovative ends up being a commercial success.